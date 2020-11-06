Larissa Lima blasts 90 Day Fiance producers for making cast members fight each other at the Tell All

Larissa Lima was fired from 90 Day Fiance, and she expressed several issues she has with producers at the TLC-hosted series.

She was released from her contract after offering an exclusive post-surgery body debut to CamSoda — a live webcam company. The 33-year-old has since spilled the beans on cast members pay and other behind-the-scenes activity.

The Brazilian star’s latest accusation is that cast members are encouraged to fight each other at the reunions.

Fresh off the Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, Larissa alleges she was pressured into fighting other cast members in an unspecified reunion. She also implies her trauma was amplified by mental health issues.

Viewers were introduced to Larissa Dos Santos Lima in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The then-31-year-old accepted a proposal from Colt Johnson after they spent 11 days together in Mexico and Brazil.

She moved to Las Vegas where their relationship unraveled as she felt she had to compete for Colt’s affection with his mother who lives with him.

She subsequently appeared in Season 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where she remained a controversial cast member due to her multiple arrests and tumultuous relationships.

Larissa reveals her truth about reality television

Larissa claims on her Instagram story that producers pressured her into fighting with cast members or she could be excluded from future seasons of 90 Day Fiance.

She also reveals her struggles with anxiety and depression.

“I’m thinking a lot if I should release my truth about reality television or not,” Larissa wrote before adding allegations that she was encouraged to physically assault other castmates.

“This is [an] industry that is far away [from] a family company. The worst part for [me] was the reunion when the producers force you to fight against other cast members or you will not get a new season.

Imagine you with depression, anxiety, been in the position to attack others cast members until someone bleed, it was heartbreaking.”

The Blast reported last year that Lima was treated for anxiety and depression following her domestic violence arrest with ex-husband Colt Johnson.

Larissa is happy to part ways from 90 Day Fiance

The Brazilian reality TV star doubled down on her happiness since departing from 90 Day Fiance.

When a fan said I wish TLC didn’t fire you [sad emoji], Lima responded, implying that being a cast member may have complicated her immigration case if her arrest was filmed.

She previously revealed she earns much more money from her activities outside 90 Day Fiance, such as her OnlyFans and Magic Show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus on TLC.