Lamar Odom spotted house hunting in Khloe Kardashian’s neighborhood as she welcomes baby boy

Only days after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson, her ex Lamar Odom made an appearance nearby.

Khloe and Lamar’s relationship didn’t end the best, though the former Laker star has nothing but positive things to say about the mother of two.

It’s unclear if there’s an ulterior motive or if he’s simply browsing, but Lamar was spotted in Hidden Hills searching for a new Los Angeles home.

Hidden Hills happens to be Khloe’s current neighborhood, as her house was built toward the end of last year.

Page Six reports the 42-year-old NBA star toured a property in the area on Monday. The property itself is work about $7 million.

Apparently, Khloe’s home isn’t far from the property that Lamar visited.

It could be an attempt to get closer to the reality star, though that has not been confirmed. This news comes shortly after Lamar advised he would have helped Khloe grow her family.

Lamar Odom says he would have given Khloe Kardashian her second baby

While Khloe adjusts to life with her new baby, Lamar was asked about his thoughts on the matter too.

As previously reported, Lamar wasn’t mad at the news that Khloe was having a second child with Tristan. He joked, “She could have hollered at me for that.”

Khloe hasn’t responded to his comment, but there’s no saying whether or not she would take Lamar back.

He was given many chances when they were together, as was Tristan, and it looks like Khloe might be done for good with both of them.

However, there is the possibility that Lamar is looking for another chance to make things right.

Lamar Odom hints at wanting Khloe Kardashian reconciliation

Lamar has been candid about his feelings toward Khloe several times in the past.

In February 2021, he told Wendy Williams that Khloe “is a good woman” and that he would be open to getting back with her if allowed.

Previously, he admitted to The Morning Hustle that he messed up the first time he ever cheated on her. “I would rewind that back and take those things back and never let that happen.”

Earlier this year in February, Lamar appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and got rather candid with his feelings.

He revealed, “I didn’t treat that good woman right. I’m going to try to damnedest [to reconnect with her].”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premier on September 22, 2022, on Hulu.