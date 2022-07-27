Lamar Odom says he would have given Khloe Kardashian a baby

Lamar Odom would have helped Khloe Kardashian grow her family if she had asked him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson were working on reconciling their relationship toward the end of 2021, but things ended poorly in a very public scandal.

In December, the world and Khloe found out at the same time that Tristan was part of a paternity suit and had cheated on Khloe with model Maralee Nichols.

Tristan was later confirmed as her child’s father, but another shocking twist was waiting for fans and critics: In November, Khloe and Tristan moved forward with having a second child via surrogate.

Their second baby, a boy, will be here any day now. As Khloe prepares for the baby at home, Tristan is only just now returning from a trip to Greece.

However, Tristan isn’t Khloe’s only ex and not her only ex to cause her problems.

Khloe was famously married to Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 when their divorce was finalized.

Lamar struggled with substance abuse and infidelity in their relationship, ultimately ending it.

Now, it seems the basketball player is possibly trying to rekindle things with Khloe as he has nothing but good things to say about her and said he would have helped her with her second baby.

Lamar Odom would have helped Khloe Kardashian have another baby

Page Six reportedly obtained a video of Lamar’s reaction to the news that Khloe is expecting a second child via surrogate with Tristan.

He seemed in good spirits as he joked, “She could have hollered at me for that.”

It seems that this basketball star would have been happy to help his ex-wife grow her family, but it’s hard to say whether or not Khloe would be willing to have a family with Lamar.

Despite the pain he has caused her in the past, Lamar is confident that he has grown enough to treat Khloe better and might be looking for a second chance.

Could Khloe Kardashian get back together with Lamar Odom?

In February, Lamar teased the possibility of trying to reconcile with Khloe during a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother.

He admitted, “When I married Khloe, there were so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship. If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back.”

He added, “It was never my intention to hurt her. But my mind and my head wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself. … I didn’t treat that good woman right. I’m going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her.]”

Khloe hasn’t addressed her relationship with Lamar recently, and it’s hard to say if she ever will. Fortunately for her, it sounds like the door is open if she ever decides to go back to the Lakers star.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere in September.