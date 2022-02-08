Lala Kent talks Vanderpump Rules salary negotiations, talks being ‘rewarded’ for confrontations

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got real about how she handles her salary negotiations. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent recently opened up about earning her keep when she delved into details about how the salaries work for the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Since joining the cast, Lala has consistently been one of the loudest voices in any given room. She has never been one to back down from a confrontation with any of her co-stars, even her BFF James Kennedy has been on the receiving end of some Lala drama.

In a recent interview, however, Lala shared that there’s a reason she has continuously engaged in conflicts with her castmates, and it isn’t just because she likes to fight for fun.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals details about show salaries

While speaking with Trading Secrets podcast host Jason Tartick, Lala described how salaries were determined when coming on to Vanderpump Rules.

“It really depends on what season you’re coming into,” she shared. “When you’re brand new, you definitely need that hostess job. I still was having to fit model. I still was having to be a hostess. Like, what I was making on the show was not covering much.”

Lala continued to explain that once a cast member has earned their “place” it’s easier to increase their paydays. Apparently for Lala, earning her place meant going to bat with different castmates throughout Season 5. Her dramatic interactions with the cast, including former stars Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder were enough to secure her a full-time spot during Season 6.

Lala says all VPR cast members should feel they ‘deserve a billion dollars’

The Give Them Lala founder also shared her tactics and motivations when it comes time for salary negotiations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala shared that she knows her “worth,” but it isn’t just the money and self-confidence that drive her negotiations.

“I also think about what feeds my other brands,” she said. “Do I feel like I should be making a billion dollars an episode? Absolutely. We should all feel like we deserve a billion dollars.”

The mom of one clarified her position pointing out the importance of remaining relevant.

“If I’m on television, my other brands remain relevant. And that to me is also a huge deal and worth a lot. So, my team, when they go into negotiations, they know where my head is at, and we make sure that everybody leaves happy,” she added.

As for her infamous confrontations with her co-stars, Lala explained, “My show rewards me for confrontation and speaking up. I don’t want to say that I like confrontation, but I will say that I’m great at it.”

She continued to note that she doesn’t leave the confrontations with her friends feeling “amazing,” however, she acknowledged that she knows what she signed up for and is “being paid” accordingly.

She concluded, “When cameras aren’t on, I tend to pick my battles a little bit better. But when cameras are on, it’s, like, ‘Well, I have a thought and I’m going to say it.'”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.