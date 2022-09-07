Lala Kent fills baby Ocean in on the ‘game plan’ while hanging with Pump Rules co-stars

Lala Kent soaks up some summer sun with her daughter Ocean and other Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lala Kent is making the most of summer while it’s still around and recently shared the quality time she spent with her daughter Ocean and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

As filming for the upcoming Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules comes to a close, the cast is still making the time to get together for some group experiences.

While there’s sure to be plenty of drama ahead once the new season drops, Lala’s most recent share to social media has them looking more like a cohesive group — especially the Vanderpump Rules baby boom mommas.

The first baby boom for the franchise saw four of the Pump Rules cast members become first-time moms.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed babies within mere months of one another.

And while they may not always see eye to eye, becoming parents has certainly added a new level of understanding to their friendships.

Taking to her Instagram, Lala posted a series of fun shots from a recent visit she and daughter Ocean made to the Newport Coast with their co-stars.

In the first shot, the mother-daughter duo sat in the shade as they sported similar bikini styles. Little Ocean stood in front of Lala giving followers a look at her adorable one-shouldered swimwear.

Lala also wore a simple bikini and dark shades as she whispered in her daughter’s ear.

“I’m telling O the game plan, & she understands the assignment,” Lala captioned the post.

The next shot featured a solo baby Ocean with a playful and toothy grin as she enjoyed splashing in the water.

Later pictures in the series showed both Lala and Ocean bonding with some water time and soaking up the sun.

The last capture in the post was a video clip of Ocean playing with other Vanderpump Rules babies, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon.

Lala celebrates her 32nd birthday with love from co-stars

Lala has been working on her independence following the demise of her relationship with Randall, which included rebuilding her friendships.

In recent months, Lala has found herself getting closer with Scheana and fired Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

For her birthday, Lala received plenty of love from her friends and co-stars who took to their own Instagram Stories with love for her.

Scheana shared two selfies of herself and Lala while expressing her well wishes.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

For her part, Stassi shared a collage of pictures gushing about her friendship with Lala.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

“Happiest birthday my beautiful friend @lalakent[.] One of the strongest fiercest women I know, but underneath it all, a warm softy with the biggest heart. Love you, La,” she captioned the snap.

Viewers will have to tune in when the new season airs to see if the recent pool day was captured by Bravo cameras.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.