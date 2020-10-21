Lacey from Love After Lockup claims Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Maroquin tried to hook up

Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow has a new revelation that will amp up the Teen Mom 2 drama with Javi Marroquin.

The reality star, who used to go by the name Kaci Kash, revealed that she was contacted by Javi about meeting up. She claims he used to watch her streams and send her videos and messages.

This news comes a week after Kailyn Lowry told the Teen Mom 2 cameras that Javi Marroquin was still interested in hooking up with her and provided text messages that went along with the allegations.

Needless to say, Javi’s fiance and the mother of his second son, Lauren Comeau, wasn’t pleased with the revelations.

What did Javi Marroquin say to Lacey from Love After Lockup?

On Twitter, Lacey Whitlow responded to a Hollywood Life article. She quoted their tweet and revealed that before she even debuted on Love After Lockup, Javi Marroquin was wanting to meet up with her.

She said, “Lmao he’s always been a player ! He use to watch me LIVE on webcam and would snap chat video himself all while in a relationship !!”

Lacey got plenty of attention from the tweet and the responses and questions started pouring in. She did make it clear that all of this happened before her reality television fame. She responded in part, “Girl I’m telling you this was b4 I was on tv, I was just a chaturbate cam model.”

Will Lacey’s confession about Javi Marroquin affect the Teen Mom 2 dad?

Between last week’s on-screen confession from Kailyn Lowry and Lacey Whitlow’s new tweets, it looks like Javi Marroquin may end up in the doghouse again.

Kailyn put out a public apology to Lauren Comeau last week. She didn’t intend to humiliate her and realized that by putting that on camera, it would affect everyone involved.

As for Lacey, she is just one in the latest string of women to come forward saying that Javi either slept with them or approached them about a hookup.

Dates regarding Lacey’s encounters with Javi Marroquin weren’t revealed. She has been on Love After Lockup for approximately a year now, so there is a possibility that he tried to contact her when he wasn’t in a relationship, though he bounced around quite a bit after his marriage to Kailyn Lowry ended.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.