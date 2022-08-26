Kylie Jenner poses in white mini dress at Kylie Cosmetics event

Kylie Jenner attends Kylie Cosmetics with her daughter Stormi and all of her sisters. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner and the KarJenner clan got together for a fun night to celebrate a new launch for her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The mother-of-two donned a white mini dress with matching white pumps—the curve-hugging dress featured long, billowy sleeves and a low-cut button neckline.

Kylie kept the accessories minimal and her hair was styled in a cute updo that delicately framed her heart-shaped face.

Though Kylie is the youngest of her siblings, she rules over a large and wildly successful business empire.

After launching Kylie Cosmetics at the tender age of 17, the reality TV star has turned her passion for makeup into a global success.

She has since expanded her brand to include a skincare line, Kylie Skin, and a baby line, Kylie Baby.

But, it was OG company Kylie Cosmetics that launched Kylie’s career as a high-earning businesswoman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was also a strong foundation that later helped, at 21 years old, earn her the title of the youngest self-made billionaire.

Despite the significant success that Kylie Cosmetics has seen over the years, the brand continues to find new ways to improve.

Kylie announced that the cosmetics company had undergone a makeover and was introducing clean and vegan formulas for its products.

The Kardashian Jenner family steps out to support Kylie’s Ulta event

This week, reality TV’s royal family stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the new Lip Blush Lip Kits.

All four of Kylie’s sisters attended her all-pink party with Ulta, as well as her mom Kris Jenner, dad Caitlin Jenner, and daughter Stormi.

Kourtney Kardashian, who has been touring with her husband Travis Barker, arrived in an edgy all-black ensemble.

Kim Kardashian looked incredible post-breakup in a sleek, skintight, all-black look that featured thigh-high boots.

Kris and new mom Khloe Kardashian seemed to have planned matching looks as they twinned in hot pink, Barbiecore pantsuits.

Kendall Jenner appeared to channel each of her sister’s ensembles in a snug spaghetti strap dress. The dress, primarily black, also featured hints of pink and white.

Meanwhile, onlookers also caught glimpses of Stormi enjoying the different games such as skeeball, while staying close to her doting mother.

Fortunately, for fans of their new Hulu series The Kardashians, the cameras were running, and viewers can hope to see glimpses of the elaborate event in an upcoming season of the reality show.

Critics slam Kylie for ‘unsanitary’ practices in Kylie Cosmetics lab

It isn’t all fun events and parties for the Life of Kylie alum. The company doesn’t just bare Kylie’s name, she also takes an active role in creating new products.

But, when sharing a glimpse of herself in her Milan lab, fans accused Kylie of breaking safety protocols during her visit.

One commenter, in particular, had harsh words for the apparent photo op, but Kylie took to the comment section to defend herself against her critics.

In the highly criticized post, Kylie hinted that new products were coming down the pipeline. Hopefully, her fans will get insight into what she was cooking up during her visit soon!

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.

Kylie Jenner was all smiles in a white corset mini dress as she attended a Kylie Cosmetics event with her sister and friends.