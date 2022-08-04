Kylie Jenner called out for ‘breaking lab rules’ during Kylie Cosmetics visit in Milan 

Kylie Jenner is hard at work in the Kylie Cosmetics lab, but fans aren’t so sure about her attire. Pic credit: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Kylie Jenner took a trip to the Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, but the businesswoman and reality TV star faced a backlash from some fans, who called her out for breaking basic laboratory rules.

Kylie documented her visit to the lab for her Instagram followers and teased fans with images of the new products her company is currently working on.

Though Kylie did not state explicitly what fans can expect from the upcoming Kylie Cosmetics drops, she did promise that she is working on something quite special.

An image was posted to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram with the caption, “@kyliejenner in the lab we can’t wait to share all the new products we have coming. Is that foundation we see?”

Kylie’s makeup empire has been a hit since the beginning. Fans went wild for the brand, which she started in 2015 when it dropped a series of viral Lip Kits.

Kylie maintained 100 percent ownership of the company until she sold a majority of it to Coty in 2019.

Kylie Cosmetics has remained a success, and the brand is committed to constantly introducing new products and color palettes.

Fans claim Kylie’s visit to Kylie Cosmetics is unsanitary

Fans of the makeup brand generally went wild in the comments, with many expressing their excitement about a new Kylie Cosmetics lineup.

But the comments weren’t all positive. Some concerned fans questioned the sanitation of Kylie’s lab visit.

One person accused Kylie of “gaslighting” her followers. Many others seemed to agree as the comment garnered over 1,000 likes.

Speaking from personal experience, the commenter said, “Working with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) is part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net…AND GLOVES. Why are you gaslighting your followers? And what ignorant lab let you touch things without following proper sanitation protocols?”

Pic credit: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

While another fan question accused Kylie of visiting simply for the photo op, “Lmao I love you Kylie but with no hairnet? You know ya a** was there for the flics only.”

Pic credit: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one coming under fire

A recent study by Yard called out ten celebrities with the worst Co2 emissions from private jet usage.

Khloe Kardashian was caught liking a video that shaded Taylor Swift for appearing number one on the list for her private jet emissions. But the entire Kardashian Jenner clan has been known to fly private.

Kim Kardashian was singled out as number 7 on the top ten list, but she wasn’t the only member of Kylie’s crew who was mentioned. Kylie’s beau Travis Scott also came in 10th.

And while Kylie is known to own a private jet, she was noticeably absent from Yard’s list despite being critiqued for a very short jet ride.

And while she may not have caught fire for appearing on the top ten list, it seems she has her own critics to answer. But, with Kylie’s birthday quickly approaching on August 10, fans will be waiting to see if the “magic” she’s working on in the lab is released for her birthday.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on Hulu.