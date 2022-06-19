Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson at same party right after paternity drama aired on The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and Tristan were spotted out at a club together the same night of The Kardashians season finale. Pic credit: The Kardashians/Hulu

Kylie Jenner, star of The Kardashians, was pictured out at a party where Tristan Thompson was in attendance, the same night the season finale of The Kardashians aired.

Kylie and Tristan may have been at the same party; however, they were not partying together, given the drama between Tristan and Khloe that played out on the season finale of The Kardashians.

Kylie and Tristan ran into one another at a party

Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson were pictured out at the same party the same night as the season finale of The Kardashians aired.

The pair were spotted at a joint birthday party for Stassie Karanikolaou and Zach Bia.

Tristan Thompson only stayed at the party for 10 minutes after running into the Jenner sisters and then left.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kylie Jenner left the party shortly after running into Tristan.

Pic credit: Backgrid

It is no surprise that Kylie would leave immediately after running into Tristan, as the final episode of The Kardashians was highly focused on Tristan’s cheating scandal and his and Khloe’s tumultuous relationship.

The Kardashian/Jenner crew maintains relationships with their exes

Although Kylie and Tristan were not pictured living it up and partying with one another, it wouldn’t be all that odd if they were.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In recent episodes, Kim and Khloe have joked that once someone becomes a part of their family, they are in it for life. Khloe mentioned how in their family, once guys enter the family, it becomes normal for the rest of the family to be kind and still hang out even if the partners are not with one of the sisters.

The relationship between Scott and Khloe is a prime example of how friendly the Kardashian crew remains even after the relationships are over.

Khloe and Scott have remained friends after the breakup between Kourtney and Scott, and Khloe has even said that Scott is one of her best friends even though he and Kourtney did not work out.

Kim also said that Scott is someone that she likes to have around as he tends always to make her laugh.

Even though the sisters love to still hang around with Scott, Scott does feel like he will be excluded from family functions now that Kourtney and Travis are officially married.

Scott mentioned in an episode of The Kardashians just how upset he was after finding out that he did not get invited to Kendall’s birthday party, which caused a temporary rift between him and Kendall.

The Kardashians keeping exes around, especially when kids are involved, is nothing new.

Although the drama between Khloe and Tristan seems relatively new, it’s only a matter of time before the family gets back to being cordial with Tristan.

The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.