Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner show off matching pouts in all-black

Kylie Jenner poses with momager Kris Jenner for new Kylie Cosmetics collab. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie and Kris Jenner posed in all black while promoting the newest Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection.

The KarJenner matriarch and her youngest child wore black sunglass and matching pouts as they reminded fans that their newest collaboration would be launching soon.

Kylie’s hair was pulled back in an elegant updo as she held a prop martini.

The young billionaire wore a formfitting strapless black dress that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

Meanwhile, momager Kris opted for a turtleneck bodysuit.

Both wore the same shade of lip crayon from Kris’ new martini-themed collection.

Because Kris loves a good martini, the whimsical packaging for her collection features a martini glass-shaped powder palette and under-eye patches covered in a martini olive print.

The two even sat down with Vogue to make martinis and fresh pasta to celebrate the launch of the new collection.

Kris Jenner confirms Kylie Jenner is her favorite child

Although Kris is supportive of all of her children’s business endeavors, her most recent collab with Kylie arrived shortly before she announced to the world that Kylie is her favorite child.

Fans have speculated for a while now that the momager’s youngest child was her favorite, but Kris never officially confirmed fan theories.

That is until the mother-daughter pair visited James Corden on the set of The Late Late Show to clear up some family rumors.

Kris was hooked up to a lie detector when Kylie asked if she was her favorite of her six children. When Kris answered yes, Kylie claimed she wasn’t surprised.

Kylie and her mother seem to have a very close and special bond. Kylie recently shared that a special moment spent with Kris has been her favorite moment on The Kardashians.

Kylie reminisces on favorite moment from Season 1

In a promo for Season 2 of The Kardashians, Kylie reminisced on her favorite moment from Season 1.

The mama’s girl shared that a trip to a car wash that she took with Kris was her favorite moment from the series so far.

Kylie has known stardom from a very young age which means that normal everyday things can sometimes feel like an adventure.

In a quest to experience some normalcy, the two visited a car wash that they dubbed a tourist attraction.

Though the outing was met with mixed reactions from viewers when the episode aired, it was clearly a special and memorable moment for the mother-of-two.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.