Kyle Richards teases an explosive Season 12 premiere episode of RHOBH

Kyle Richards talks about the new season of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards opened up about the dramatic new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and hinted at many very intense events for her and her castmates.

She echoed the opinion of Andy Cohen when he said last week, “I’d say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, best first episode of Beverly Hills that I’ve seen.” In an exclusive interview, Kyle admits, “I would have to agree with Andy.”

This prediction left fans intrigued, and, luckily, Kyle gave viewers many details on what they could look forward to!

Kyle says “you just cannot even make this stuff up”

Since viewers last saw the women during the Season 11 reunion, a lot has happened in their individual lives. But Kyle said that the new season didn’t even need to catch up with the ladies because the drama started right off the bat. She told People Magazine, “A lot of seasons, we start up, and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate that it was just automatically drama from day one.” She added, “It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?'”

Fans were thrilled to hear of the return of Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, for her second season as a friend-of. Kyle told viewers Kathy won’t be on screen so much this season “because she was busy doing Paris’ wedding and all of that.” Kyle added, “But she’s definitely there, and she’s always funny.”

The cast trips have already had social media buzzing. A crazy trip to Aspen has already been reported, leaving a fracture between many of the ladies. Kyle elaborated on the Colorado trip, “When it starts getting like that, that was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time, which people don’t really know that. I don’t really talk about it, but now everybody knows that.” Kyle revealed, “So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore. Now I just went back and took some sage with me.”

Kyle also praised the new full-time Housewife, Diana Jenkins, calling her “extremely smart, opinionated, outspoken, beautiful,” and “very extra.” Kyle says of the new addition, “She’s somebody who you look at, and you think, ‘My God, this woman. Talk about over the top.’ She’s very extra. She admits that herself, but she also is someone — she comes from Bosnia. She’s someone who’s been through war and seen all that — so she’s a very multi-dimensional woman, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her.”

The drama of last season still lingers on into Season 12

Many of the women suffered many losses last season and when they were on hiatus. “Dorit had the home invasion. And then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her. But you’ll see what I mean when it airs,” Kyle explained. “Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

Back in December, it was confirmed that Kyle, Lisa, Dorit, Garcelle, Erika, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff would all be returning, along with Kathy returning as friend-of. At that time, Diana was announced as a diamond holder, and Sheree Zampino would be hanging out as a friend.

No premiere date has been set yet, although it is expected around April or May 2022. One thing is for sure – fans will be on the edge of their seats for what is shaping up to be an amazing season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.