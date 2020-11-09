Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards defends herself for not inviting costar Garcelle Beauvais to her post-reunion gathering.

Kyle opens up during a game with Us Weekly called “I Can Explain.” The outlet shows Kyle some questionable pictures from her social media, and Kyle has to justify them during the game.

One picture that Kyle to spill is a picture she posted with costars at Kyle’s house.

The caption reads, “When the wigs & the gloves come off #rhobh.”

“That was right after the reunion,” Kyle explains. “That picture got me in a lot of trouble because normally, after the reunion, we all split off into groups.”

She explains the awkward moment when Garcelle found out she wasn’t invited to Kyle’s for drinks.

“So, after it ended — Dorit and I weren’t even talking before the reunion — so I texted some people, and was, like, ‘I fixed things with Dorit,’ whatever, I said, ‘Does anyone want to come over?’” she recalls.

“Everyone was like, ‘Please, I want to have a drink, a cocktail.’”

“Then Garcelle was, like, ‘well, we weren’t invited,’” Kyle explains.

Kyle maintains, “it doesn’t work like that.”

She explains that all the housewives typically break off after the reunion into small groups instead of having one big gathering with the full cast.

However, she reportedly does feel bad that Garcelle felt hurt by it.

“I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings,” she explains. “There’s never been a reunion ever where everyone went out together in the history of reunions.”

Kyle and Garcelle’s uncomfortable reunion exchange

Kyle and Garcelle’s beef started well before the post-reunion plans drama.

Garcelle maintained throughout the course of the season that Kyle ignored her and didn’t make an effort to get to know her.

Additionally, the two were on opposing sides in regards to the Denise Richards drama. Kyle believed that Denise lied about having an affair while Garcelle remained on Denise’s side.

However, they didn’t have major conflict until the reunion. Kyle accused Garcelle of not paying a $5,000 bid she placed at her charity event.

Garcelle vehemently denied the accusation. Kyle later clarified that Garcelle had, in fact, paid the donation.

Have the women mended their friendship?

Kyle and Garcelle may have decided to put the drama behind them and repair their friendship.

The women were spotted filming together for RHOBH Season 11. Pictures surfaced of the two having lunch together.

It appears that they were getting along and enjoying each others’ company.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.