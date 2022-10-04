Kyle Richards stuns in shimmery backless dress for RHOBH reunion

Kyle Richards shows off her Season 12 reunion outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The reunion looks for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been revealed and Kyle Richards hit this one out of the park. While we’ve seen some questionable outfits from her in the past, this time she scored high marks for her reunion dress.

Kyle shared a photo of her outfit on social media as she got ready to face Andy Cohen in the hot seat. She rocked a shimmery pink dress with a cutout detail that showed off her back.

It won’t be long before we see the highly anticipated Season 12 reunion, which will be a difficult one for the OG. Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton have not been on the best terms and they had to face off at the reunion after a rocky season.

A tense moment played out in the last episode as Kyle confronted Kathy about some nasty things she said about her during a heated moment.

The incident took place during their cast trip to Aspen, and while cameras did not catch Kathy’s meltdown, Lisa Rinna recounted it all since she was the only one with Kathy at the time.

She revealed that Kathy said horrible things about her sister and about the other women on the cast and when the final episode airs this week, we’ll see how the sisters left things before going into the reunion.

Kyle Richards shimmers in a backless dress for the RHOBH reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared photos of her reunion outfit on Instagram clad in a pink holographic dress. The long-sleeved outfit featured an asymmetrical zipper with a slanted slit at the hem and straps along the shoulders.

Kyle gave us another view of the form-fitting dress which showed off plenty of skin in the back, which was low cut. She styled the outfit with gold platform heels and had her hair in a curly ponytail with small face-framing pieces at the front.

The Bravo personality snapped a close-up with host Andy Cohen and another while perched on his chair on the reunion stage.

Kathy Hilton twinning with sister Kyle Richards in pink

Kyle and Kathy might not be on the same page right now, but they had the same color palette in mind when planning their reunion looks. Kathy recently posted her outfit on Instagram and she opted for pink as well.

Kathy wore a silk Oscar de la Renta dress covered in 3d flowers with a plunging neckline, and she added a crystal 3d clutch from the designer. She styled the knee-length dress with pink pumps, a diamond necklace, and diamond earrings.

“Thank you Fernando & the team at Oscar de la Renta for my “Barbiecore” RHOBH Reunion look.Glam: @sheilaharrismakeup Hair: @princeangelll Team: @andygelb @missbellpr,” Kathy captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.