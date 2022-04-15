Kyle Richards ‘shocked’ that ‘ballsy’ Erika Jayne threw out Garcelle Beauvais’ new book

Kyle Richards speaks on the Erika Jayne versus Garcelle Beauvais drama. Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently commented on Erika Jayne’s “ballsy” move to throw out Garcelle Beauvais’ new book. However, the OG made it clear that she wants no part of the drama between her two co-stars.

Kyle has had her own issues with Garcelle stemming back from The Real co-host’s first season when she said the OG didn’t make an effort to get to know her. Things escalated even further at the reunion after Kyle accused Garcelle of bidding on a $5000 charity item and not making the payment.

However, the two women have since gotten over that hump and seemed to be working on a friendship last season, but the same can’t be said for Erika and Garcelle. Either way, Kyle is staying out of it!

Kyle Richards ‘shocked’ that ‘ballsy’ Erika Jayne threw Garcelle Beauvais’ book in the trash

By now, all the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members must have seen the shocking video that Erika Jayne posted, throwing shade at Garcelle.

The short clip showed Garcelle’s book laying in Erika’s trash bin among a ton of garbage and the video quickly made its rounds on social media.

Kyle commented on the bold move by Erika during a recent Amazon Live stream when one of her viewers brought up the topic.

“Uhhh, wow, that was something else. I literally was shocked,” confessed Kyle.

“Honestly, the drama really causes me stress, guys,” she continued, “I mean, I can’t believe I’ve been doing this 12 years, and sometimes I’m like, it is just way too much for me… I mean I really do try to stay out of all of that, believe it or not.”

“Yeah that was ballsy,” added Kyle. “She was upset because of a post [that] Garcelle did–I don’t know I don’t wanna get involved in all that. I have my own issues.”

Kyle Richards says Garcelle Beauvais hurt her feelings

During her Amazon Live stream, Kyle also spoke about those “issues” after getting her feelings hurt by a comment Garcelle recently made.

“What Garcelle said last night on Watch What Happens Live really hurt my feelings,” said The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “I was shocked.”

During the late-night show, Garcelle was asked if she has a closer relationship with Kathy Hilton than Kyle.

“She said ‘absolutely’ and I was shocked,” said the OG. “That really hurt my feelings. I mean this is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show.”

“Regardless of if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not, I mean I just thought that was really hurtful,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.