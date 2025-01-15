Kyle Richards doesn’t trust Sutton Stracke after infidelity comment

If there’s one thing we can always count on from Sutton Stracke, it’s that she will take it there, and she did just that in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This time, it was Kyle Richards who was caught off guard when Sutton claimed there was infidelity in her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

However, despite the bold accusation, Kyle vehemently denied that Mauricio was unfaithful to her.

The awkward moment occurred when Kyle spent a day out with Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais, and now she has lost all trust in her friend.

The cast had plenty to say when they dished about the episode on the After Show.

Kyle said Sutton later apologized for her words, claiming it was an accident, but the brunette beauty isn’t buying it!

Is the OG ready to take another friendship break from the Southern Belle??

Kyle Richards says trust is broken after Sutton Stracke’s infidelity claim

Kyle joined Erika Jayne to discuss the episode and let’s say the OG is not very happy with Sutton after what she said.

“Later she said to me, ‘I don’t know why I said that; I got so confused,'” shared Kyle, adding, “Do I believe that was an actual accident? absolutely not!”

The mom of four said she thought they were good friends and were trying to mend things after their fallout in Season 13.

However, after Sutton’s latest snafu, Kyle admitted, “I’m not feeling I can really trust you at all.”

“I see you and I will never forget,” added the 56-year-old.

Erika also commented on the duo’s ongoing drama, telling Kyle, “I think it’s a one-way friendship.”

Sutton explains herself on the RHOBH After Show

Sutton also opened up about the tense moment between her and Kyle during the RHOBH After Show.

She claimed her controversial comment was about Kyle’s admission that Mauricio had conversations with women who slid into his DMs.

“I remember we had talked about how it is infidelity when you text someone on Instagram,” Sutton explained.

Sutton isn’t the only one who assumed Mauricio was unfaithful to Kyle before their separation.

During the Season 13 reunion, the OG hinted at something Mauricio did during their marriage that broke her trust, which she could never regain.

She never got into any details about that, but the first thing we all thought was infidelity, and the ongoing rumors over the years certainly didn’t help.

Check out the RHOBH After Show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.