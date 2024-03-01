Kyle Richards defends Andy Cohen following Leah McSweeney allegations: ‘There’s a reason he doesn’t follow any of them on Instagram’

Kyle Richards is speaking out in support of her friend and boss, Andy Cohen after Leah McSweeney’s bombshell lawsuit claimed that he did cocaine with cast members from the Real Housewives franchise.

Richards is coming off her 13th season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she told Page Six that she’s among the closest cast members to Cohen and has “never seen him indulge in any illicit activities.”

“I’ve never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever,” the 55-year-old told the outlet.

Richards noted that there are dozens of cast members hired by Bravo for these shows, and she believes that Cohen maintained a safe distance from them.

“There’s a reason he doesn’t follow any of them on Instagram,” she added before calling him “professional.”

McSweeney, who starred on The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, went public with her lawsuit earlier this week in which she claimed both Bravo and Cohen preyed on her alcohol issues.

Many Bravolebrities are supporting Andy Cohen

The aim, McSweeney claims, was to give the Bravo shows higher ratings.

Other Bravolebrities who have spoken out in support of the Watch What Happens Live host include Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp, Margaret Josephs, and Heather Dubrow.

Cohen, for his part, has vehemently denied the accusations, which came mere days after Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment.

As the longest-serving cast member on RHOBH, Richards has formed a close bond with Cohen, but that didn’t stop him from grilling the cast member about her relationship woes with Mauricio Umansky at the RHOBH reunion.

Andy Cohen and Kyle Richards have a long history

The pair clearly had a long history because they could joke with one another before the reunion taping, with Cohen pretending Umansky would be joining the reunion.

Since Richards and Umansky are separated, it would make for an awkward reunion.

Instead, we know that Kathy Hilton will have a cameo – despite appearing in zero scenes this season.

It’s unclear what brings her back, but the good news is that it doesn’t sound like her surprise appearance has anything to do with Sutton Stracke’s medical emergency.

In a new teaser for the second episode of the reunion, Richards claims her “family is falling apart” following the separation news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on Peacock.