Kyle Richards says her ‘family is falling apart’ in first look at part two of the RHOBH reunion

Over the years, we’ve witnessed Kyle Richards go at it with her sisters and co-stars on camera on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That changed considerably during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 when we learned she was in a good place with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

However, questions about the status of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky popped up countless times. Now that we know the pair have separated, we’re slowly hearing more about it on the reunion for the Bravo hit.

In a newly released teaser for the second part of the reunion, we see Richards put in the hot seat for all of the changes in her life recently.

Right before she gets into a screaming match with Sutton Stracke, she admits her “family is falling apart.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The news isn’t too surprising, but interestingly, she’s finally addressing it on the show.

Kyle Richards kept details about her marriage away from the cameras

The Halloween alum filmed a whole season with Umansky despite recently revealing their marriage reached a breaking point before the cameras started rolling on the latest season.

On-screen, you could cut the tension with a knife during every scene they shared, so of course, there was more going on than what we watched on the show.

Will Richards open up about that at the second part of the reunion? We sure hope so, but until we watch the episode, there’s no telling what will come next.

We know that Umansky is spilling all the details on Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, as evidenced by a recent teaser for the Netflix series.

Kyle Richards could be done with RHOBH

That alone could hint that Richards is done with RHOBH after 13 seasons, but you really never know with the actress and reality TV mainstay.

If Richards is addressing the state of her family, maybe we’re getting some intel, but this could all be a trick to get people to tune in.

If the Halloween alum does return, there’s a good chance she won’t be on talking terms with Dorit Kemsley.

The pair got into it during the first part of the reunion, with Richards downplaying their friendship, leading to speculation they were only friends for the show.

Kyle Richards has many enemies at the RHOBH reunion

Richards is also set to go head-to-head with Stracke, so it seems like she’s making significant changes in all aspects of her life.

Should we expect any resolution between her and Stracke? Probably not, because it sounds like they’re taking a break from each other.

Richards has been known to distance herself from people who seemed like good friends, so there’s no telling how far apart she and Stracke will be after the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are now streaming on Peacock.