Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH reunion cameo confirms producers know this season is a bust

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having a moment, you guys.

As with all long-running series, the hit Bravo reality series is struggling to do anything of substance during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

We’ve already delved into the show needing a revamp immediately, but the latest sign that producers agree involves Kathy Hilton.

Hilton, the sister of original star Kyle Richards and former star Kim Richards, always appears on camera when something’s about to go down.

She’s not as monotonous as Lisa Rinna was, but she knows how to steer a conversation, as evidenced by her impact during guest appearances on the show.

Kathy has never been a main cast member, but it highlights how well she manages to nestle herself into the drama the women are going through in any given season.

In the past, we’ve witnessed her strained relationship with Kyle and their work to nurture the fractured dynamic.

Kyle Richards is ready for the hot seat

Knowing that Kyle is about to be put in the hot seat for the state of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and possible relationship with Morgan Wade, producers clearly think they can bring Kathy back to give closure and have her in her sister’s corner.

Let’s face it: Kyle has a lot about to go down at the reunion, with her co-star Erika Jayne asking reunion host Andy Cohen to “eviscerate” the Halloween star.

There’s no chance in hell that Kathy will return only to go against Kyle. That could be a plot for next season, but for now, the producers are adamant about showing off that bond again.

It’s also common knowledge that Kathy would deliver more iconic moments as a friend than full-time housewives Dorit Kemsley, Annemarie Wiley, and — it pains me to say this — Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Kathy Hilton delivers plenty of drama

Crystal has clocked in recently while going to bat for Sutton Stracke against Annemarie, but it may have been too late to secure her a contract for next season.

With the tepid response from fans to the current season’s storylines, producers are likely looking at the long game here, and the photo of Kathy, Kim, and Kyle did not go unnoticed.

The likely scenario is that Kyle will remain the focal cast member, but now that her attempt at a Scandoval-like drama has failed, her sisters will return as friends of the cast.

Could RHOBH recalibrate to focus on the Richards sisters?

Kathy brings a wealth to the show that some of the women could only dream of, while Kim brings the drama.

Kyle is that familiar face that many people who have been watching since the start need to tune in for — unless the show ups the ante by bringing back Camille Grammer or Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump does not want or need the show, but maybe producers will offer something that will make it worthwhile to come back for.

Money talks in these situations, and there’s no telling how well Vanderpump Rules will hold up in the aftermath of Scandoval.

We have our doubts that the show will even be relevant in the coming months.

Some other faces could pop up, but producers and network executives must be mulling the series’s next phase.

We have a handful of episodes left before the reunion, but we wish we could skip to the reunion at this stage.

Kathy’s return aside, we know there was some form of medical emergency involving Stracke.

More details should trickle out soon about that one.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.