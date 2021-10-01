Kyle Richards claps back at Lisa Vanderpump’s claim that she gossiped about Erika and Tom’s finances

Kyle Richards claps back at Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has clapped back at claims made by former castmate Lisa Vanderpump.

The restauranteur added her two cents to the Erika Jayne saga that’s been playing out on the show and she threw her former friend under the bus while doing so.

It started with another RHOBH alum Camille Grammer who recently shared that she heard about the Erika and Tom Girardi money rumors before it became public. According to Camille, another Housewife spilled the tea about Erika and the embattled attorney when they were all at Andy Cohen’s baby shower years ago.

Enquiring minds wanted to know who had told Camille about Erika Jayne but she didn’t give up the person’s name.

However, according to Lisa Vanderpump, it was OG Kyle Richards who gossiped about Erika’s finances to Camille.

Kyle Richards claps back at Lisa Vanderpump

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And during her chat, talks turned to Lisa Vanderpump’s recent claim – after Camille confirmed hearing about Erika and Tom Girardi back in 2019.

“What do you think about LVP saying that you were the one spreading rumors about Erika and Tom Girardi’s finances at Andy’s baby shower and is it true?” asked one fan.

“Well first of all everyone who knows her texted me and said ‘what a joke’ – including people involved in this,” said Kyle. “I’m going to respond to that in a classic LVP manner.”

She then started to speak in a British accent and said, “Andy I mean, I would never say something like this, ever but one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance because she wasn’t even at the baby shower…she wasn’t there.”

The baby shower in question took place in January of 2019 and there were many Bravo Housewives in attendance including Kyle and Camille. However, one noticeably absent person was Lisa Vanderpump – who skipped the event because she was in Las Vegas for a prior commitment.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say?

Kyle’s response is a direct clap back at Lisa Vanderpump who revealed her name to Daily Mail TV.

During an interview with the media outlet, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about Camille’s comment and at first, she was hesitant in naming the guilty party.

However, after being asked if the person was a former friend of hers, the Vandeprump Rules star responded, “Yes, it could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house.”

She also added, “It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne. That’s how Kyle works.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.