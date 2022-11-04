Kyle Richards says BFF Dorit Kemsley spends too much time getting glam for the cameras. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

It’s no secret that many of the Beverly Hills housewives love their glam squad more than Bravo editors love shady flashback clips.

Some of the women even go so far as to fly their stylists on trips with them and arrive late to events because they take so much time getting ready.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has not been shy about her love for glam. She is well known for her head-turning fashion and reunion looks.

At the BravoCon BFF panel last month, Dorit’s best friend and co-star, Kyle Richards, answered questions from the moderator and audience members about their friendship.

Multiple pairs of Bravo besties participated in a drinking game on stage alongside Dorit and Kyle. The friends were asked a question and had to choose to spill the tea and answer the question or take a sip of whatever they were drinking.

When asked one of the first questions on the panel about Dorit, Kyle didn’t exactly hesitate to answer.

Kyle Richards says Dorit Kemsley spends too much time in glam

The panel moderator asked Kyle if Dorit spends too much time in glam.

Kyle responded yes, as if Dorit (and anyone who follows the show or Dorit’s Instagram) didn’t already know that. Dorit even has a highlight section for her glam looks on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dorit showed off her all-black look and tagged her stylists. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

In a previous season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle expressed annoyance with Dorit when she infamously posed against a window for a long photoshoot. The post-glam photoshoot caused Dorit to arrive late to then cast member Teddi Mellencamp’s workout event.

While she was upset at the time, Kyle seems to have accepted the fact that Dorit takes too long to get ready now.

After all, no one can say Dorit doesn’t bring it, so maybe all that time in glam is worth it.

Dorit slayed in red dress ahead of RHOBH reunion part 3

The Beverly Beach founder is known for her love of designer brands. For one iconic look during BravoCon, she was decked out head to toe in silver Balenciaga. Dorit shimmered in the tight dress and over the shoe pants.

Dorit has stunned offscreen and on with her fashion and makeup. Who could forget the reunion where her head looked like the top of a disco ball all decked out with glittering barrettes?

The stylish mom of two didn’t disappoint this year either. Ahead of the final part of the reunion last week, Dorit shared a video from this season of her posing in a long red dress.

The gorgeous deep red gown was one-shoulder and featured a dramatic train.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion on Peacock.