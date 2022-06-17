Krissed TikTok trend: Kris Jenner pranks random people and it’s going viral

Kris Jenner TikTok trend takes off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kris Jenner is the famous matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and she is constantly in the spotlight and headlines.

Whether she is keeping secrets for her kids, dishing gossip, clapping back at critics, or posting on social media, Kris is always surrounded by drama, laughter, and her family.

Recently, an old clip of Kris has gone viral on TikTok and is currently trending with millions of people on the social media platform.

What is this newest TikTok trend involving Kris Jenner?

Back in 2011, there was a video of Kris Jenner dancing around and lip-syncing to the song Lady Marmalade, and it is now coming back around.

This new TikTok trend involves untrue and fake announcement involving celebrities that shows up as clickbait so that viewers look at the clip.

Then, once the bait is shown, it quickly turns into Kris Jenner’s old video clip and pops up with text stating the user has been “Krissed.”

This new formatted meme has now gone viral on TikTok and caused a major trend among users known as the Krissed TikTok trend. If this happens to you, you will see the hashtag #krissed come across your screen after reading what you thought was breaking news or juicy information.

Moreover, quite a few of the videos have the same audio in the background of the clip which is a version of Space Song.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the most popular Krissed videos includes Kris’ own daughter, Kendall Jenner

It is a known fact that Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner child without a baby of her own, and she has spoken out about the pressure she feels from her family about this subject.

Thus, what better false information and rumor to start on this trend than Kendall revealing she’s pregnant.

One of the Krissed clips says just that on TikTok, and has over 6 million views, as it starts with the caption, “OH MY GOD GUYS kendall jenner has announced she is pregnant!!” It flashes to a group of sonogram photos before then quickly turning into the Krissed video.

As Kris is then shown lip-syncing and dancing to Lady Marmalade, the wording on the screen is as follows: “U JUST GUT #KRISSED SEND THIS TO UR FRIENDS TO ABSOLUTELY #KRIS THEM.”

So the next time you see a clip with some outlandish celebrity gossip, just prepare yourself for the possibility that you might see Kris Jenner pop up, announcing that you’ve just been Krissed.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.