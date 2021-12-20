Kris Jenner steps out in a black hoodie and face mask after an outing with Dream Kardashian

Kris Jenner took a break from her momager duties with granddaughter Dream Kardashian. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kris Jenner was recently spotted spending some quality time with her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager may have multiple issues to tackle amongst her famous children, but she paused an annual family event. While there, photographers captured Jenner and Dream together as she smiled in her grandmother’s arms.

Dream, 5, is Rob Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna.

Kris Jenner carried Dream Kardashian into the family’s alleged holiday photoshoot

In December 2021, Jenner and Dream were outside as cameras snapped photos of them. As the momager held her granddaughter, she wore a long, black jacket with gold buttons on the sleeves. Jenner also added black leggings, an undershirt, and tall, leather boots. She wore a matching black mask and sunglasses to further stick with the monochromatic look.

While being carried by her grandmother, Dream dazzled in a white tank top with bright-colored patterns. The child had on pink and grey camouflage pants and white and gold Nikes for the bottoms. Dream’s curls were styled in an up-down hairdo, with her ponytail pushed to one side of her head.

The photographers reportedly interrupted the Kar-Jenner family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot. After spotting Jenner and Dream, another photo of Jenner wearing comfier attire. She had on a black, cozy outfit and white houseshoes this time as she exited the venue.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Why fans probably won’t see Dream Kardashian on the Kardashian-Jenners’ Hulu show

Although Jenner left the event looking like she had a long day in front of the camera, the Kardashians haven’t confirmed nor denied a family photoshoot for 2021. Last year, the family decided not to gather for an official Christmas card due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Before COVID-19, they stated that bringing the family together for the shoot became complicated over the years. However, they continued to do so, and many of them included Dream. Despite Dream reportedly being in this shoot, she might not film the family’s new Hulu show alongside them.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Rob decided not to join the series after realizing how it affected his relationships with his family. In 2016, he officially left Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a full-time cast member to focus on his health and Dream.

Several years after his exit, Kardashian recently began spending more time with the family. For Dream’s 5th birthday, several Kar-Jenners gathered at Jenner’s Barbie-themed birthday party. Some guests included Khloe Kardashian, her daughter, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West.