Kris Jenner shades Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson while talking baby names

The November 24 season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu featured the arrival of the newest family member: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy, who was born in July via surrogate.

Cameras followed big sister Kim as she picked Khloe up and drove to the hospital to collect the new Kardashian.

Later, matriarch Kris Jenner came over to meet her new grandson, squealing, “He’s delicious!”

In a later confessional, the momager gushed, “A new baby in the family is magic.”

But there were still pressing issues to attend to – like the new baby’s name.

The family agreed that the newborn bore a resemblance to his uncle Rob, who was named for his late father, attorney Robert Kardashian.

When Kris noted that he looked like Rob, sister Kim couldn’t help but agree.

“Why not keep tradition going? Name him Rob,” Kris suggested: “Rob Kardashian Thompson.”

“And then,” she laughed, “just call him Rob Kardashian.”

The Kardashians: did Kris Jenner shade Tristan?

Jenner did have some reason to be upset with the father of her grandson. Khloe and Tristan’s on-and-off relationship has been beset by drama.

The couple – who also have a daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson – first got together in August 2016. At the time, Thompson claimed his relationship with ex Jordan Craig was long over; but the birth of Craig’s son with Thompson just three months later caused some speculation.

In June 2019, a source told Us Weekly that Craig had some questions about the public timeline of events, insisting that she had been “unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloe.”

In February 2019, an alleged hookup between Tristan and Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods resulted in his and Khloe’s first break-up. The pair reconnected a year later, but by the summer of 2021, they had again called it quits.

Last year, Tristan was hit with a paternity lawsuit brought by fitness model Maralee Nichols. DNA testing later confirmed that he was indeed the father of Nichols’ young son.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson also share daughter True. Pic credit: Hulu

Khloe welcomes new baby on The Kardashians

Much to fans’ disappointment, the real-life drama between Khloe and Tristan has mostly remained offscreen.

But matriarch Kris Jenner seemingly alluded to the situation on the November 24 season finale, telling Khloe, “I’m so proud of the way you’ve handled this.”

In a confessional, the proud momager added that she believed Khloe was going to be a great “boy mom.”

The new baby’s name has still not been announced.

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu.