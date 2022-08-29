Kris Jenner hits back at claims Scott Disick has been ‘excommunicated’

Kris Jenner was quick to dispel rumors that Scott Disick has been “excommunicated” from the KarJenner family. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner was quick to dispel rumors claiming that Scott Disick has been excommunicated for the family.

Scott, father of Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick that he shares with ex-girlfriend and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, is a staple in the Kardashian family. Recently, Kris has taken to Instagram comments to confirm this.

Scott and Kourtney had an on-again-off-again relationship and dated from 2006 until 2015 when they called it quits.

But the couple still shares their three children and lots of memories. Some of these were captured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, especially the earlier seasons, which heavily focused on the couple’s relationship.

But when news broke that Kourtney had officially moved on and started seeing Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, fans naturally wondered how Scott felt about it.

Sources close to Scott and the family have maintained that he’s happy for Kourtney, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out reports.

Kris Jenner found herself in the crosshairs in an episode of The Kardashians when Scott shared that he felt snubbed when he didn’t receive an invite to the Masterclass instructor’s birthday party.

Kris Jenner confirms Scott Disick still plays a major role in their family

Page Six claimed Scott’s dwindling place in the Kardashian’s lives when they recently reported that the 39-year-old reality TV personality has been ignored by the KarJenner family.

Scott has allegedly been pushed even further out following Kourtney and Travis’s private wedding in Portofino, Italy in May.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, a source claimed, “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.”

But Kris was not having it. She commented on an Instagram post from Paper Magazine that shared their version of the story to refute the false claims.

On the post, which the magazine captioned “Scott Disick has reportedly been ‘excommunicated’ by the Kardashians [blushing face with hand over mouth emoji]” Kris replied “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him and not true! [smiling emoji with hearts and heart-eyes emoji].”

Scott has not yet replied, but Kris’s comment effectively put all false reports on the matter to rest.

Kris supports daughter Kylie Jenner at Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta event

Aside from often acting as a spokesperson for her family, Kris also had some fun earlier this week when she attended an event for her youngest and alleged “favorite” daughter Kylie.

The entire KarJenner family showed up to support their youngest sibling’s new Lip Kit launch, including Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster.

The mother-of-six matched Khloe Kardashian in a hot pink, Barbiecore-inspired pantsuit. Kris’ ex-husband Caitlin Jenner was also in attendance.

It’s unclear if Scott was invited, but now fans can rest assured that regardless of any appearances he may or may not make at the family’s events, he is still considered to be family.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.