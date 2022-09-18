Kris Jenner claims she did not help Kim Kardashian release sex tape

Kris Jenner denies helping Kim release her sex tape even though Ray J claims otherwise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Last Thursday, Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden accompanied by her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

During the show, Kris was hooked to a lie detector test and was asked some questions by both James and Kylie.

Things started playfully, and Kris was asked who her favorite child was at one point.

To everyone’s surprise, Kris admitted that it was Kylie. The technician said it was the truth and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO said she knew it.

James laughed as he showed Kylie the next question.

He asked Kris, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

Kris Jenner denies releasing Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

As the audience erupted in protestation at the question, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shook her head and said, “It’s okay.”

She answered, “No, no.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

And looked at the technician, who gave her the thumbs up. Kris said, “Thank you,” while James responded, “Of course it’s true!”

Kris added, rocking from side to side, “We cleared that up!”

However, one person who was a participant in the sex tape is saying that things are far from cleared up.

Ray J insists Kris Jenner released his and Kim’s sex tape

Ray J took to social media after the episode aired.

He ranted for over 45 minutes about Kim and Kris’ roles in releasing the sex tape.

TMZ recently revealed the receipts they got from Ray J.

He provided a contract where Kim lists the order in which the sex tapes will be released. He also showed a love letter Kim wrote to him so people could compare it to the handwriting on the contract.

TMZ also shared in the same article, an email from Steve Hirsch to both Kim and Ray J sharing the first financial statement received from Vivid Entertainment. The couple earned more than $1.5 million from that first tape within the first six weeks of its release.

Ray J alleges lie detector test Kris Jenner took was false

Ray J took to social media to post a picture of the technician, John Grogan, who was operating Kris’ lie detector test. He said John allegedly got fined in 2002 for teaching people how to cheat a live polygraph test.

Ray J captioned his post in part, “THIS IS THE GUY THEY HAD GIVE KRIS JANKY THE LIE DETECTOR TEST – THE NETWORK SHOULD BE ASHAMED AND YOU SHOULD TOO @j_corden.”

He also added that he will expose the Kardashians and wrote, “Nothing can stop the RAIN KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!— WAIT TILL THEY SEE YOUR HANDWRITING AND FINGERPRINTS ON MY CANTRACT [sic]!!”

He also revealed that Kim signed a contract to release the sex tape the same day as him. He wrote, “WAIT UNTIL THEY SEE YOUR CONTRACT YOU SIGNED THE SAME DAY AS ME!!”

Ray J went on IG Live and insisted he mutually agreed with Kim and Kris to release the sex tape. He added that Kim got her mother’s help along with Steve Hirsch to sell the tape to Vivid Entertainment for $400,000 each.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.