Kris Foster says she ‘wouldn’t change’ anything about her season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kris Foster made quite an impression on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers this season.

Her marriage to Jeymi Noguera was full of drama and warning signals that it wouldn’t last.

Kris flew to Colombia to marry Jeymi after never meeting her in person, and their relationship issues were immediately apparent.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All was the first time Kris and Jeymi had seen or spoken to each other since filming, and they revealed that they were no longer together.

Now that all tea has been spilled and their season has come to an end, Kris is reflecting on her experience with reality TV.

Taking to her Instagram following Sunday’s final Tell All installment, Kris posted a carousel of photos from her time filming while living in Colombia.

Kris Foster reflects on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kris and her ex, Jeymi, posed with some of TLC’s camera crews in some of the pics, and Kris snapped some photos of her surroundings in others.

In her caption, Kris wrote, “What an amazing season!! Crazy, awesome, drama filled, wouldn’t change it for the world season 4 madness!!!”

“Lmao Life’s too short to give a s**t what others think so just go make your own adventures!!! I’m loving mine!!!” she continued. “On to the next one woohoo!!!! Pics from final interview house in Colombia!”

Kris’ post was met with a combination of support and criticism in the comments section.

One of Kris’ supporters encouraged her to “find the happiness” she’s looking for, while another was glad that she “caught on,” calling Colombian women “crazy,” clearly taking a jab at Kris’ ex, Jeymi.

Another one of Kris’ fans wrote they were glad that she “saw Jeymi for what she is” and left their marriage.

Some of Kris’ followers showed her their support. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

However, some of Kris’ critics also voiced their opinions in the comments. One such disparager accused Kris of having an addiction problem — not a new accusation from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers — and wrote that “violence is never ok,” referencing the scene when Kris shoved Jeymi during a heated argument.

Others showed their support for Jeymi. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

“Team [Jeymi],” penned another detractor, to which another Instagram user replied, “Same here team [Jeymi] all the way!”

Another one of Jeymi’s supporters alleged that Kris considered her appearance on TLC nothing more than an “adventure.”

Kris’ ex Jeymi is thankful for the ‘great madness’

While Kris reflects on her experience, Jeymi did the same earlier this week. The Venezuelan-born TLC star took to her own Instagram to share a video montage of herself and the camera crew during filming.

Referring to her time on TLC as the “great madness she embarked,” Jeymi added in the caption of her post, “I cannot be angry with anyone because I cannot hold a grudge in my soul and Thanks to all of them.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.