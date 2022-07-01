Kourtney Kardashian steps out in LA amid Travis Barker’s hospitalization

Kourtney was spotted in public for the first time since Travis’ hospitalization. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram and ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian was spotted solo in public for the first time since her husband Travis Barker was hospitalized.

Kourtney has been a devoted wife, staying by her husband Travis’s side since he was hospitalized earlier this week for pancreatitis.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Travis and Kourtney visited a hospital when Travis experienced cramps and pain, only for the medical staff to transport him via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for care.

It was revealed that Travis is suffering from pancreatitis, a painful condition that results from inflammation in the pancreas. Doctors believe a recent colonoscopy is to blame for Travis’ health issues.

Kourtney Kardashian leaves Travis Barker’s side for the first time since his hospitalization

Since receiving a proper diagnosis and plan of care — which includes a highly restrictive diet and pain management — Kourtney has finally left Travis’ side to run some errands in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old CEO and founder of Poosh was spotted walking in the City of Angels two days after Travis was rushed to the hospital. Looking solemn, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donned head-to-toe black.

Kourtney opted for a sweat suit from Travis’ music label, DTA Records, pulling her hood over her face. She added black sunglasses and black clutch for the ultra casual look, which you can see here.

Kourtney’ could not imagine’ life without Travis

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney is strong, and she vowed not to leave Travis’ side throughout his harrowing ordeal. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared,” the source shared.

“Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis. She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t,” they added.

Another source claimed that Kourtney “could not imagine her life without Travis, and she would not want to” and said, “She got her happily ever after and she wants to grow old with him.”

Interestingly, Travis tweeted, “God save me,” the same day he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, sparking concern among his fans. However, as some on social media pointed out, Travis’ close friend Machine Gun Kelly has a song by the same name.

Mr. and Mrs. Barker began dating in 2021 and got engaged after a seven-month whirlwind romance. They tied the knot in several ceremonies, first making it official in a Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony before a justice of the peace, before throwing a lavish ceremony for their family and friends in Portofino, Italy.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.