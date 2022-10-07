Kourtney Kardashian reveals Travis Barker helped her love her ‘thicker body’

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new curvier figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her curvier figure, despite the fact that her sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian have made headlines this year for their increasingly thinner frames.

During Episode 3 of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney was seen preparing for a photoshoot and talking about her weight gain.

She revealed she had gained weight due to IVF, yet was happier at 115 pounds than 95 pounds when she claimed she was miserable.

During a confessional, Kourtney could be heard saying IVF has taken a huge toll on her mental and physical health, and it’s taken a lot of work for her to get to a place where she feels comfortable with the changes in her body.

She also added that people constantly comment on her photos, thinking she’s pregnant. She claimed that is obviously something she and Travis want, but if it’s in God’s plan then that is what will happen.

Kourtney sweetly said her new husband, Travis Barker, has really made her feel good about her changing body and always tells her she’s “perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian revealed Travis Barker is super supportive and loves her figure

“Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just really helped me to embrace the changes, actually to the point that I love the changes,” she added during the confessional.

Kourtney has clearly embraced her weight gain and curves, as she was seen getting her hair and makeup done before the photo shoot, and claiming, “my a** is…amazing.”

She continued, “I’m so into my, um, thicker body. I looked at photos of my body when it was so skinny, it..is cringey.”

After trying on a number of looks for the photoshoot, Kourtney said during a confessional that she loves “being curvier” and she’s “channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.”

It’s clear Kourtney is in a much happier place now and feels her body is representative of that. She said during a confessional that she was “super anxious” during the time in her life when she was super skinny, but it wasn’t about her weight, claiming it was due to “toxic relationships.”

While she doesn’t mention Scott Disick by name, she’s seemingly talking about him. The pair have had a tumultuous relationship over the decade they’ve been on and off, and Scott has not always been supportive of Kourtney’s weight.

During a 2012 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney talked about losing weight after they welcomed their daughter Penelope in 2012. Scott caused controversy with his comments at the time after Kourtney revealed she was 95 pounds when they met. He replied, “I feel like 93 is the dream.” Kourtney referred to him as “disgusting.”

Fans speculated Kourtney was pregnant after a BTS Lemme photo

The POOSH founder posted a picture of her curvier frame to Instagram in September, wearing a nude-colored bra and underwear. Kourtney was shooting photos for her Lemme campaign and wanted to share behind-the-scenes shots.

However, the photos caused many fans to speculate she may be pregnant. Kourtney was not too pleased and even clapped back at an Instagram follower who wrote, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant?”

Kourtney responded, writing, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.