Kourtney Kardashian reveals the real reason she and Travis Barker always kiss with their tongues

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she kisses Travis Barker with tongue. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

At this point, fans have seen Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s tongues just as much as they’ve seen the rest of the famous family.

While it was easy to attribute it to adorable puppy love between the couple, there is much more to that.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the two were getting ready to go on the red carpet for the famed Met Gala. The reality star was happy to go with her then-boyfriend and now-husband because he was a calming presence when they were around each other.

The couple wore coordinating outfits that were designed by Thom Browne.

When the show saw the couple do their signature kiss, the reality star offered a simple explanation in her confessional.

“I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues,” she told the show. “That’s why we kiss that way.”

Kourtney Kardashian recreates the Met Gala afterparty with her husband

After the episode premiere, Kourtney decided to show off a sexy photoshoot with her husband Travis Barker. Showcasing black and white as well as polaroid photos, Kourtney stunned in a corset mini dress. The corset was tied up in the back of the dress with multicolored strings.

The strapless dress featured a subtle houndstooth print and light boning. It barely passed her thigh, showing off her toned legs.

She paired the ensemble with black high-heeled pumps to complete the look.

Her hair was lightly curled to add another romantic element to her outfit.

She posed with her husband around her living room, however fans only got glimpses of his hands and tattoos through the photos.

In her caption, she wrote, “our own little Met Gala after party lol 6 months later.”

Travis had conditions when it came to proposing to Kourtney

Despite their lovesick ways, Travis had conditions to propose to Kourtney. According to an interview he had with GQ magazine, the idea of proposing on their hit reality show was not his idea, but instead the brainchild of Kris Jenner.

The Blink-182 singer decided to go along with it, but he had one condition. He made it very clear that neither he nor his future wife could see the camera while he was proposing. To get the job done, the show used Go Pros to keep the illusion of privacy.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 12/11c on Hulu