Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she and Travis Barker tried to make their Las Vegas marriage legal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might not be legally married, but they made the effort.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kourtney and Travis eloped in the middle of the night, following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where Travis performed alongside Lenny Kravitz.

As it turned out, however, Kourtney and Travis only eloped “for fun.” Their ceremony was officiated at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas by an Elvis Presley impersonator, but the couple lacked the necessary marriage license to make it official.

Now, Kourtney has spoken out about her Las Vegas nuptials after an appearance alongside her sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kourtney Kardashian insists she and Travis Barker tried to legally wed

According to the 42-year-old mother of three, she and Travis had every intention to make their union legal.

“It’s not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” Kourtney said during an April 6 appearance on Kimmel’s show.

Kourtney’s sisters as well as Kimmel were surprised at Kourtney’s admission and she admitted that she was, as well.

“That’s what I thought,” Kourtney added. “And I’m like, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.'”

When it comes to Kourtney letting her sisters in on the news, Kim spilled that her big sister sent out a group text in the middle of the night.

“Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts,” Kim revealed of how she found out about Kourtney and Travis’ practice ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis share pics from their ‘very romantic’ Vegas practice wedding

Kourtney and her blink-182 drummer fiance recently shared some snaps from Sunday night to their respective Instagram accounts. Kourtney acknowledged that her and Travis’ nuptials weren’t the real deal.

Kourtney captioned her carousel post, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Travis shared two photos from the eventful, middle-of-the-night event, captioning them, “What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒”

Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel where Kourtney and Travis eloped, spoke with Us Weekly about Kourtney and Travis’ “very romantic” ceremony.

“A lot of kissing and dancing. The vibe was just love,” Frierson said. “They came in, went right to the chapel, and did their ceremony.”

