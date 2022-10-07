Kourtney Kardashian goes green for fan opinions

Kourtney Kardashian unveils new green hair in Instagram Story. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian Barker might be trying something new with her look.

The Poosh CEO has been busy promoting her newest business venture, Lemme.

Aligning with her ideals on holistic health and wellness, Lemme is a vitamin brand that is “so good you’ll forget they’re vitamins” according to its Instagram page.

The mom of three can be seen showing gorgeous photoshoots, and pictures to promote the brand, even giving her 200 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at her launch party.

While fans have always been used to the reality star being a raven-haired brunette, she decided to switch up the color on her Instagram Story yesterday as part of the promotion for her vitamins.

Playing with fun Instagram filters, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star struck a pose on her bed to show what she could potentially look like with a different hair color.

Kourtney Kardashian unveils vibrant green hair

Kourtney posted to Instagram to show off what she could look like with green hair. A huge contrast from her dark shoulder-length look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star looked absolutely stunning.

She wore the hair color in order to celebrate her fan’s favorite vitamin flavor from her new line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Can you tell which of the yummy @lemme gummies is everyone’s favorite?” she asked in her Story.

When fans take the poll, they had the option of being delighted or surprised with Lemme Matcha being the top seller.

The star looked very cozy sporting a black crewneck with a skeleton torso printed on, just in time for Halloween.

While the green hair looked amazing on her, it definitely does not seem to be a part of Kourtney’s hair goals. The rest of her Story was of her showing her short dark locks that we all know and love.

Kourtney Kardashian rocking green hair with a fun Instagram filter. Pic credit:@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney has been loving her curvy new figure

Recently Kourtney became candid about her body on her new Hulu series, The Kardashians. The starlet has been on an 8-month IVF journey and the hormones she was on caused her body to change. She originally admitted that the 25 lbs. weight gain took a huge toll on her both physically and mentally.

She also stated that social media did not help her self-image. While doing IVF, there became constant speculation on whether the reality star was pregnant.

However constant support from her husband Travis Barker really helped Kourtney embrace her curvy new look. In the Hulu series’ latest episode she said, “I’m so into my thicker body” she revealed. “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”

Right now, the Poosh CEO who is newly married seems happier than ever. Focusing on her brand and family, there is a lot more to come from the star.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.