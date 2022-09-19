Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker touch tongues in over-the-top NYFW PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engage in PDA during NYFW. ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker continue to kiss wherever and whenever they feel like it, much to the chagrin of those around them.

Though the couple resides in Los Angles, their latest public display of affection appeared at New York Fashion Week.

The two played tonsil hockey while seated at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, and the unexpected rain didn’t stop them.

Kourtney was outfitted in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger as she wore a tight denim catsuit. Blink-182 drummer Travis opted for an oversized red, white, and blue puffer coat with no shirt underneath.

Though critics continue to come for the couple and their constant PDA, both Kourtney and Travis have defended their relationship.

While it may have seemed sweet towards the beginning of their relationship, the constant public make-out sessions continue to make others uncomfortable.

In fact, even Kourtney’s mom is growing tired of her daughter’s PDA.

Kris Jenner shares her thoughts on Kourtney and Travis’ PDA

Kris Jenner and her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, recently guest starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden to clear up some questions and rumors about the KarJenner clan.

James had the KarJenner matriarch hooked up to a lie detector test, and he and Kylie began firing away with some pre-written questions.

After admitting that Kylie is her favorite child, Kris got real about her feelings regarding Kourtney’s nonstop PDA.

Kylie asked her momager if she thought Travis and Kourtney’s PDA was “too much,” to which Kris responded, “Once in a while.”

The person administering the polygraph test said the results showed that she was lying. James pushed Kris to clarify, and she stated, “Once in a while, it’s too much…you know, a little bit goes a long way.”

Kourtney becomes BooHoo’s sustainability ambassador

Although Kourtney appears to have her head in the clouds, more specifically Cloud 9, she’s also grounded by promoting good causes.

BooHoo announced that Kourtney would be their first-ever sustainability ambassador. In her role, Kourtney sits down with people passionate about climate change and sustainability in a social series called Meet the Experts.

Boohoo also released a collaboration with Kourtney featuring vintage pieces, clothes made with recycled materials, and eco-friendly packaging.

This change comes after the fast fashion company was ripped apart by critics after receiving a very low ranking on the 2022 Fashion Transparency Index.

While BooHoo tries to turn over a new leaf, onlookers have complained that the company is merely greenwashing.

Their collaboration with Kourtney certainly won’t keep the planet from warming, but hopefully, it will nudge consumers to be more thoughtful about their fashion consumption.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.