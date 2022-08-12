Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA for ‘drum practice’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are madly in love during drum practice. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making headlines almost since they got together.

As the two celebrate being married to one another and continue to keep the idea of having a baby on the table, they haven’t stopped showing PDA.

The Kardashians viewers got several eyefuls of their PDA on screen, even in the first episode where the two started making out at the dinner table in front of everyone.

Kourtney’s children even made a comment about not wanting to see them kiss if that says anything about how often they see it happening.

After Travis’s recent health scare, the two have been spending a lot more time together as they work on living in the present.

Keeping up with their love for each other, both shared posts on their respective Instagram accounts where Travis is practicing on his drums and Kourtney sits on his lap, blocking his view and kissing him while he practices a rhythm.

Travis Barker continues drumming while kissing Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney shared three pictures of the close moment, writing, “time for drum practice.”

One shot shows the two kissing from an overhead angle, the second is behind as Kourtney wraps her arms around Travis, and the third is an angled shot from behind where Kourtney is seen smiling.

Her 195 million followers have left over 695,000 likes since it was posted, showing their support for the couple.

Around the same time, Travis shared a video to his page, writing, “Practice makes perfect [drum emoji].”

The video is a humble brag on Travis’s part as he kisses his wife and continues drumming, not missing a beat to prove he’s still an amazing drummer.

His followers enjoyed the post as well, leaving over 379,000 likes since it was posted.

The two recently got cozy backstage at a Machine Gun Kelly concert where Travis played, with Kourtney sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get close backstage at Machine Gun Kelly concert

Travis has rejoined Machine Gun Kelly’s tour following his hospitalization in June, and Kourtney is back to being a rock and roll wife as she goes with him and hangs out backstage.

After his performance last night, the two linked together and were seen embraced, and Kourtney shared the moment with her followers as well.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Fortunately for fans who are sick of watching them kiss, they’re only closely embracing in his blurry, purple-toned picture behind the scenes.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere September 22, 2022, on Hulu.