Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kiss on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker caused quite a stir during their appearance at the 2022 Oscars as the couple got hot and heavy on the red carpet. The stunning pair was very much in sync at the event, not only in their matching black ensembles but in their PDA-filled display as well.

Their black outfits were consistent with Travis’ gothic style which Kourtney has adopted since the two started dating.

While posing for photos the newly engaged pair gave photographers and the media something else to talk about thanks to their constant PDA, which included a sweet kiss.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a passionate kiss at the Oscars

The Kardashians star and her drummer beau turned up the heat during their red carpet appearance at the Oscars. While posing for photos the color-coordinated pair packed on the PDA with lots of touching, hand-holding, and staring into each other’s eyes.

However, there was one moment that still has everyone talking and it involves a sweet kiss or two between the couple — who got engaged last year during a romantic beach proposal planned by Travis.

Kourtney and Travis appeared happier than ever as they gave the paparazzi exactly what they wanted as many captured the steamy moment between them. Other moments from the event showed Kourtney laughing as Travis appeared to whisper something in her ear.

And in another photo, the eldest Kardashian sister lovingly brushed something from the face of her soon-to-be husband.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were color-coordinated in black

It’s no surprise that Khloe Kardashian referred to Travis and Kourtney as “rock royalty” during their fashionable appearance at the Oscars. The couple epitomized just that as they strolled the red carpet in their matching black outfits consistent with their goth style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney got the approval of Khloe who reshared a photo of the couple’s appearance on her Instagram Story.

Vogue captioned Travis and Kourtney’s stunning ensemble as “elevated goth” and shared some details about their outfits.

The fashion magazine noted that Kourtney’s black strapless dress was an “archival piece from ‘80s-era Thierry Mugler.”

The Kardashians star paired the body-hugging, tea-length dress with heels by Aquazzura and had her short hair slicked back. Kourtney kept her makeup natural with nude lips and glowy skin, drawing attention to her large diamond earrings.

As for Travis, he matched Kourtney’s outfit with a black Margiela suit, a black tuxedo shirt, and matching dress shoes. The Blink-182 drummer topped off the look with Prada sunglasses.

Check out the video from ACCESS which shows the couple’s PDA-filled moments below.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker KISS BIG TIME at Oscars 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.