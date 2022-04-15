Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker called out for ‘trashy’ PDA that is ‘disgusting to watch’

The Kardashians viewers were unimpressed by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA in the first episode. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making headlines since a romance bloomed from their years-long friendship. They’ve been seeing each other for almost a year and a half and engaged for about six months.

Their romance has moved quickly compared to Kourtney’s past romance with Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott shared an on-again-off-again relationship for nine years before calling it quits, and fans saw their ups and downs play out on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Fans saw Scott and Kourtney go through their affectionate phases and their non-affectionate phases and even saw Kourtney say that they didn’t need to make a mess by getting married. Things have been different with Travis, and fans’ reactions have been different as well.

Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show excessive PDA

Almost from the very beginning of their relationship, Kourtney has wanted to get married and have kids with Travis. During the first episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched Travis and Kourtney show a lot of public affection to each other at the family barbecue.

The two were practically inseparable, with Kris Jenner even making fun of the pair. At the dinner table, they were all over each other, and Travis had Kourtney sit on his lap.

Reddit fans shared the clip from the first episode and shared their own feelings, largely unimpressed with the PDA.

One fan was quick to point out that it was similar to Kourtney and Scott, writing, “Wasn’t Kourt exactly like this with Scott in the very first episode? Still nothing new here. But I love it.”

Pic credit: u/Plane_Repair/Reddit

However, many users didn’t seem to care whether or not Kourtney had done this before and found it very gross to watch on the new show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers call Kourtney and Travis’s PDA ‘disgusting’ and ‘trashy’

Many fans found their actions inappropriate, with one writing, “Their PDA is not cute… I’m not a prude but there’s a time and place for everything. It‘s so disrespectful at a family event.”

Pic credit: u/Plane_Repair/Reddit

The barbecue took place with most of the sisters and their children, as well as Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Kanye West was not in attendance, and neither was Scott Disick, which likely protected his feelings based on the couple’s actions.

Feeling for the family, one user wrote, “It was disgusting to watch. Can’t imagine being there with them.”

Pic credit: u/Plane_Repair/Reddit

Another user agreed that it was weird to be so affectionate at a family event, commenting, “Yeah it’s weird. I would feel super uncomfortable if that’s how my sister behaved with her bf around the family. My husband and I certainly don’t grope and make out in front of people lol like we get it, you’re dating.”

Pic credit: u/Plane_Repair/Reddit

However, not everyone was upset. At least one found humor from the event, writing, “Kris impersonating them was too damn funny.”

Pic credit: u/Plane_Repair/Reddit

Aside from their PDA, fans were able to see a brief look into Kourtney and Travis’s life. Travis seems to enjoy being around Kourtney’s kids, and she seems to love having them all together. Whether or not the PDA will continue through the first season of The Kardashians remains to be seen.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.