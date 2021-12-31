Kody Brown tells a fan his strict COVID-19 protocols have been ‘worse than the disease’

Kody Brown told a fan he regrets imposing such strict rules upon his family during the pandemic. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown told a fan that he now regrets imposing such strict rules upon his family.

Recently, one of Kody’s fans received a Cameo from the Sister Wives star as a Christmas gift.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody joined the Cameo platform earlier this year, offering personalized videos to users for $99 each.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown tells fan, ‘My cure has been worse than the disease’

In the video, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip, Kody talked about COVID-19 and his exasperation over the virus.

“I don’t even know what to say about [COVID-19] anymore,” Kody said in the Cameo video.

Kody continued, “I think that my cure has been worse than the disease. That’s just a personal thing. I’m second-guessing myself, which I probably shouldn’t do at this point.”

This season on Sister Wives, viewers have learned just how strict Kody was about his family following his protocols.

Kody Brown’s strict rules caused disparity among the family

Kody typed up, printed out, and shared his long list of mandates with his four wives, letting them know they were the same protocols he and Robyn required of their nanny.

Janelle and Christine weren’t willing to follow Kody’s lengthy list of rules which meant they didn’t see him, nor did their kids. Some Sister Wives viewers felt that Kody’s “inhumane” rules for the family were part of what led Christine to leave him in November 2021.

Kody was so strict with his rules that he even refused to travel with his and Christine’s 17-year-old daughter Ysabel for her back surgery in New Jersey.

Ysabel called her dad’s priorities “a little screwed up”, and Kody later admitted that he regretted skipping out on traveling with Ysabel.

The Brown family patriarch and his fourth (and rumored favorite) wife Robyn Brown recently came under fire when they were spotted shopping at Victoria’s Secret without masks, despite their own strict rules for the family.

Although Kody now regrets how strict he was with his family regarding his rules, the damage it did to the family can’t be undone.

Things came to a head during last week’s episode when Janelle and Christine refused to be “guilt-tripped” into choosing whether to spend Thanksgiving with Kody or their kids.

Instead of staying in Flagstaff with Kody and abiding by his rules in order to attend the family’s Thanksgiving dinner, Janelle and Christine decided to visit with the rest of their family in Utah.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.