Sister Wives: Kody Brown increases Cameo prices amid family quest to build on Coyote Pass ahead of Season 16

Kody Brown has increased the price for his Cameos ahead of Season 16 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown is apparently looking to make some extra cash ahead of the premiere of Season 16 of Sister Wives.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the 52-year-old husband of four joined the Cameo app in August 2021.

Cameo is an online service where fans can hire celebrities to create personalized videos for a fee.

When Kody originally joined Cameo alongside two of his wives, Janelle and Christine Brown, his asking price was $60 per video.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown increases Cameo price

Now, the father of 18 has upped his asking price on Cameo by nearly $40 more — for a personalized video from Kody, and your asking price now starts at $99.

If you want to hire Kody to record a Cameo for business purposes, you’re looking to spend $420.

Among some of his video samples on his Cameo page, Kody offers birthday wishes, congratulations on life events, and even pep talks.

Kody’s profile on Cameo. Pic credit: Kody Brown/Cameo

Interestingly, Kody must value himself above his wives or he’s just more popular, as his asking price for a Cameo is now nearly triple what Janelle and Christine Brown are asking, with their Cameos starting at $35 each.

Kody’s profile has 132 fans and all 12 of his reviews gave him five-star ratings. You can also join Kody’s Fan Club for free, which earns you insider access to special promotions, exclusive updates directly from Kody Brown, being the first to know when he’s hosting a live event, and you can share your love for Kody Brown with other fans.

Kody’s other two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown aren’t on Cameo, but Janelle and Christine each have more fans than their husband does.

Janelle has 276 fans and 148 five-star reviews. Christine has brought in 320 fans with 197 five-star reviews to boot.

Janelle, Christine, and Kody Brown’s prices on Cameo. Pic credit: Cameo

In August, just a few weeks after joining Cameo, Kody shared on his Instagram Feed that he was giving his customers 25% off, causing some of his followers to call him out for secretly raising his price.

With Sister Wives returning to TLC next month, fans are curious about a lot of unanswered questions from last season.

The Browns were in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, trying to navigate life as four independent families still living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Did Kody Brown increase his Cameo price to help the family build on Coyote Pass more quickly?

Kody told his wives last season that although they sold the last of their homes in Las Vegas, they weren’t financially ready to build on Coyote Pass yet. Perhaps Kody’s extra cash earned on Cameo will help them get where they need to be in less time.

As Monsters & Critics reported earlier, as of October 6, 2021, no building permits have been approved on the parcels which Kody and his four wives own, meaning they have yet to break ground on Coyote Pass.

And curiously, Christine Brown removed her Flagstaff, Arizona home from the market after listing it and receiving an offer, as well as redecorating the interior.

With Season 16 of Sister Wives right around the corner, fans of the show will be watching Kody and his wives continue to navigate their years-long quest to build on Coyote Pass and see if the mega-sized polygamous family can come together as one again.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.