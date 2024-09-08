Kody Brown says Sister Wives brings him ‘shame’

Kody Brown admits that Sister Wives doesn’t carry a positive connotation for him.

Kody put it all on the table during a recent word association game alongside his wife, Robyn, and his exes, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

TLC shared a fun video on Instagram featuring the Sister Wives cast.

The Reel was captioned, “Time for a little word association with the #SisterWives! New season premieres Sunday, Sept 15 at 10/9c.”

In the Reel, each cast member sat individually and was asked what came to mind when they were presented with a word or phrase.

The first phrase was “Sister Wives.”

The Sister Wives cast shares which words they associate with the show

Christine was the first to answer, with her response being “drama.” Janelle’s word was “Christine,” and Meri’s was “not anymore.”

When it came time for Kody to answer, he had a somber expression on his face as he shook his head back and forth every so slightly.

“Shame,” he whispered.

Is Kody reflecting on his behavior over the last 14 years? Perhaps watching himself back on TV has forced him to see his behavior the way Sister Wives viewers have for years.

Many Sister Wives viewers have accused Kody of pushing his other three wives away once Robyn came into the picture.

Robyn joining the family shook up the Browns’ dynamic

In Season 1, Kody and Robyn were still courting, but it didn’t take long for them to jump into marriage.

Robyn and her three kids from a previous marriage joined the large, polygamous family, making Kody a husband to four wives.

But since then, their polygamous union has disintegrated. Now, Kody and Robyn are the only ones left in their once-plural family.

Many Sister Wives fans chastised Kody for his timing. While he and Robyn were getting lovey-dovey on dates, Christine was heavily pregnant with their sixth child, Truely.

It seemed as though Meri, Janelle, and Christine had finally settled into a groove in their plural marriage, figuring out how to split their time with Kody.

But Robyn’s coming into the picture rocked the boat, completely shifting the Brown family’s dynamic.

Ahead of Season 19 of Sister Wives debuting later this month, TLC has been airing early seasons and sharing clips on Instagram.

Kody and his wives once staunchly advocated for polygamy

In one recent clip, seen below, Meri praised polygamy, claiming, “This is the lifestyle that we’ve chosen. The more, the merrier, really.”

Clearly, that’s not how Meri sees things these days. However, it took her years to finally admit that she was done with Kody despite him making it crystal clear that he was done with her.

In a clip from Season 1, Kody admitted that his heart was “breaking into a million pieces” and said that Christine told him it was because he was lovesick over Robyn and the only “cure” was another marriage.

In another scene, Christine complained to Janelle, “With Robyn coming along…” before Janelle intervened and finished her sentence.

“This changes everything… it changes everything up,” Janelle chimed in.

During a solo confessional, Robyn admitted that she didn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable, telling TLC’s cameras it was “a little difficult” for her.

“If I were to put myself in like Meri’s or Janelle’s or Christine’s shoes, I know it would be hard,” Robyn confessed.

Interestingly, Kody seemed to take a jab at his exes with another one of his answers.

When the word “marriage” appeared on the screen, Kody’s remark implied that he’s happier than ever now that he’s got Robyn all to himself.

With a smirk and a forced smile, Kody answered, “Now, the source of all joy.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premiers on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.