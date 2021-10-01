Kody Brown hints the family is ready to build on Coyote Pass, Sister Wives fans react

Kody Brown shared a post recently that suggested he and his four wives have started building on their land at Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown may have provided a clue that he and his four wives are beginning to build on their property at Coyote Pass.

Kody doesn’t post much on social media, especially lately, except for his live tweets after each episode of Sister Wives while the show is airing.

But Kody shared a rare post on his Instagram Feed on Thursday, September 30 and it may have provided a clue about the Browns’ living situation.

Kody Brown shares pic of family’s backyard at Coyote Pass

The 52-year-old husband to four wives and father of 18 shared a pic of what appears to be the family’s property at Coyote Pass.

The shot included a spectacular view of the clouds ascending over the mountaintops in the backdrop.

Kody captioned his photo, “Our back yard. There was snow, lightning, a rainbow and a sunset of dreams. Love this place. #flagstaff”

Of course, Kody’s social media posts wouldn’t be complete without at least a few comments from trolls.

Kody, who joined Cameo over the summer, has earned himself a reputation of a complaining, unhappy husband who has trouble pleasing all four of his wives — especially after last season.

A few of Kody’s followers showed up in his comments and got a few wisecracks in while they were at it.

Sister Wives fans react to Kody Brown’s pic of Coyote Pass

“Build a house or two or three on it…you can’t live on dreams and scenery forever,” one of Kody’s followers commented.

Another troll commented, “A backyard without houses. A real man has one woman and gives her a [decent] home and always attention.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, has already moved onto Coyote Pass in an RV after she was forced to move out of her rental home in Flagstaff.

The Browns purchased their property at Coyote Pass in 2018 when they uprooted from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody began to unravel amid the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

With his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — living in four separate homes, it made it exponentially harder to see his family once COVID-19 became an issue, as far as social distancing goes.

Before Janelle moved into an RV, Kody’s four wives were living at least 15 minutes apart from each other. Pic credit: TLC

To add even more stress to their already unconventional living arrangements, Kody and his wives couldn’t agree on how to social distance within their own family.

Sister Wives fans watched Kody and his wives seemingly begin to crumble and struggle to live cohesively as one polygamous family.

Kody even admitted last season that his family had begun to get in the way of his dreams. He said, “Honestly, I’m at a point now where I see the family, in many ways, as an obstacle to my own goals.”

With the return of Sister Wives next month, fans are looking forward to seeing how the Browns will navigate breaking ground at Coyote Pass while dealing with everything else already going on in their family.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.