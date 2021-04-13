Kody Brown clarifies his ‘sequestered’ COVID-19 tweet, claims he didn’t know others were in the same boat

Kody Brown clarified a tweet about being “sequestered” and fans weren’t buying it. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown, patriarch of Sister Wives’ Brown family, is doing a lot of explaining on Twitter lately, and his latest tweet was meant to clarify his comments about being “sequestered” during quarantine, but fans weren’t falling for his explanation.

On Sunday during the weekly episode of Sister Wives, Kody was live-tweeting as he typically does.

One of his tweets read, “I’ve been sequestered for over 1 year. Like living in a penal colony. I’m in the dark and fed a lot of bull. Be empathetic.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans didn’t take well to his comments and thought he was playing the victim and making the pandemic about himself.

Kody felt he needed to explain himself

He took to Twitter almost an hour after posting his “sequestered” tweet and shared with his followers: “P.S. as most my friends, relatives and associates live in Wyoming and Utah AND did NOT quarantine or sequester, I had very little idea, in my little world, that so many people were sharing my experience. I should get out more….oh, yeah, I can’t!” followed by a googly-eyed emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Once again, fans weren’t buying what Kody had to say and they called him out for claiming not to know that the rest of the world was sharing the same experience as him.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kody tried to explain his way out of negative comments, but it didn’t work. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans called him out for claiming he was in the dark about the pandemic

Most of Kody’s followers showed up in his comments to call him out.

One said, “Really? You don’t watch the news or read on the internet?? It’s not all about you” followed by a face-palm emoji.

Followers didn’t believe that Kody doesn’t follow the news. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

More followers showed up to call Kody’s bluff.

One of Kody’s followers asked him, “Don’t you watch news or read a newspaper? This virus has affected everyone except those who don’t believe in science. And then realize their mistake when they come down with it.”

Another said, “You have the same access to information as everyone.”

Fans pointed out that Kody has access to news like everyone else. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans weren’t buying that Kody doesn’t keep up with world events

Another fan of the show told Kody that not everybody is buying his “bs” and didn’t believe that he was really in the dark about the state of everyone else’s suffering and isolation.

They said, “do you think everyone is buying the bs you spill out of your mouth. We know you watch TV or see what is going on in the world. You obviously have internet and can keep up with things including all of your children and other family members.”

More fans called out Kody. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody has been more outspoken on this season than ever before

Kody has gotten himself in hot water with not only Twitter followers, but also with his wives.

He has called out his wife Janelle for her parenting decisions, called out Christine for her basement wife comments, and has mistreated his first wife, Meri, on nearly every episode this season.

Kody certainly is not afraid of voicing his opinion and claims that what fans say about him is none of his business.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.