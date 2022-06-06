Kobe Blaise urges 90 Day Fiance fans to ‘know your worth,’ talks about breaking bad relationships

Kobe Blaise opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about knowing their worth and not staying in bad relationships. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise may have just dropped a major hint to 90 Day Fiance fans about the status of his relationship with Emily Bieberly.

In a TikTok video Kobe reshared on Instagram, he spoke about knowing your self-worth and urged his fans not to never let anyone make them feel less than.

Kobe’s message comes as Emily Bieberly has been facing intense backlash for her controlling behavior and perceived ill-treatment of Kobe.

The video message and caption did not directly mention Emily, but he did write a point about not feeling bad for breaking toxic relationships.

Kobe Blaise talked about ‘self-worth’ to 90 Day Fiance fans and not staying in bad relationships

Kobe used his social media platforms to communicate to fans about knowing your self-worth and not staying in bad relationships.

Whether Kobe was talking about a possible breakup between him and Emily is unknown. It also remains unclear whether he was referring to himself in his message in any specific capacity.

Kobe made a video message and summarized his thought in the caption.

He remarked, “Know your worth and never feel bad to break a relationship or leave a place where you’re not appreciated.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He cautioned, “Some people are in your life for a reason while others are there for a season, and most of the times, those seasonal people in your life will make you feel like you can’t survive without them.”

He ended with this thought, “Remember God does not only bless people financially, taking someone out of your can also be a blessing. We move.”

Kobe Blaise apologized for the way he spoke to Emily Bieberly on 90 Day Fiance

After Emily had pressed Kobe’s buttons and continued to bark commands at him while he was shoveling manure on her family’s property, Kobe snapped.

He ended up telling Emily, “Shut the f**k up.” Emily had a serious problem with the way Kobe spoke to her.

Kobe apologized for saying what he did, but Emily did not take ownership of what she did to irritate Kobe.

In his response, Kobe admitted that what he said to Emily was too “authoritative” but that Emily needed to consider him and his feelings more.

With a lot more time left this season and a lot at stake, Kobe and Emily will need to figure out their relationship and how to communicate with each other effectively if they will make it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.