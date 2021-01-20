Kiyomi Leslie pregnant: Bow Wow’s ex having a baby with NFL player Justin Hardy

Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie is pregnant with her first child. Pic credit: @kiyomileslie/Instagram

Rapper Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie, is expecting her first child but not with the hip-hop star or the cast member she was with recently with on reality TV.

The social media influencer and model appeared on last season’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in a relationship with Shooter Gates after previously dating Bow Wow.

However, she’s now pregnant with NFL free agent Justin Hardy’s child and seems to be celebrating every moment of it.

Fans congratulate Kiyomi on Instagram

Kiyomi Leslie shared a video post on her Instagram on Monday, January 18, in which she posed for photos with her hand on her baby bump.

It was her first post on her official IG since late December, and many individuals may have been surprised by the news.

“Blessed and enjoying living in the moment,” Kiyomi wrote in the caption for her post, which received over 30,000 Likes and plenty of comments offering her congratulations.

Along with her IG video post above, Kiyomi Leslie also shared a few images that others posted to congratulate her on the pregnancy.

One of those showed an image of Kiyomi from a side view holding her baby bump and offered a simple “Congratulations.”

Pic credit: @kiyomileslie/Instagram Story

Justin Hardy attends baby shower with Kiyomi

Kiyomi’s first child will be with NFL free agent Justin Hardy. He played wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 through the 2019 season. During that time, he tallied nearly 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns across 73 appearances.

Hardy, who turned 29 this past December, also shared an image on his Instagram Story, in which he and Kiyomi received congratulations and are promised some “baby sneaker customs.”

Pic credit: @freakmagic2/Instagram Story

The Instagram account @theshaderoom shared several images from the baby shower of the couple posing together and a video of Kiyomi checking out one of the gifts they received.

See the photo series below as the expecting parents soak up the special moments from their baby shower.

Kiyomi Leslie previously with Shooter Gates, Bow Wow

Kiyomi Leslie is not only known for appearing on reality TV shows, but also in music videos from hip-hop stars Future, The Dream, and Fabolous. She appeared on several episodes of the MTV program Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.

Before her relationship with the NFL star, the 29-year-old Kiyomi appeared as a guest cast member on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta Season 9 in an open relationship with Shooter Gates.

Her relationship with hip-hop star Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, began in 2018 and they appeared on WETV’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

Bow Wow and Kiyomi’s relationship made headlines plenty of times, including speculation there was a miscarriage. Both Kiyomi and Bow Wow were also arrested for a domestic incident over Super Bowl weekend in 2019.

The hip-hop star made headlines just last week due to reportedly being part of a concert at a Texas nightclub, featuring many maskless people in the crowd. Video footage from the event went viral and brought backlash towards Bow Wow for being part of it.

However, a USA Today report features statements including an apology from Bow Wow in which he says he only performed one verse from his song Like You and wasn’t paid for his appearance. He also indicated that he showed up at the event due to it being his friend’s 30th birthday.

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta Season 10 release date is TBA for VH1.