Kit Keenan is chic in Oreo jacket

Kit Keenan looked sporty and fashionable in a blue and white Oreo jacket.

Kit appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

During the season, Kit realized she might not be ready for an engagement with Matt and self-eliminated.

After the show, Kit continued to gain a large following, with fans loving to see her stylish ensembles.

Kit’s knack for fashion seems to be in her roots, as her mother is successful fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

From glamorous gowns to chic casual wear, Kit has shown she can look sleek in anything, including her recent Nascar jacket.

Kit Keenan brings back the Oreo jacket

Kit Keenan took to her Instagram Stories to share a car selfie in her jacket.

In the photo, Kit puckered her lips while wearing a jacket with the Oreo logo in big letters on the front and in smaller print on the shoulders.

The piece also featured other words and symbols, including “Nascar.”

The jacket was color-blocked with shades of blue, black, and white, matching the iconic colors of Oreo’s packaging.

Kit wore a black crop top underneath with a peek of her midriff showing in the photo.

She covered her eyes in a pair of oversized sleek black sunglasses with gold embellishments on the side.

Her blonde hair hung down as she snapped the pic.

Kit wrote over the photo, “the oreo jacket makes a comeback.”

Kit Keenan in leather jacket poses by subway

Kit shared fashion-forward photos by the subway rocking another jacket.

This time, Kit wore a lux leather jacket and paired it with a white tee, black mini skirt, and show-stopping black and white boots.

In an opening photo, Kit turned away from the camera in the leather ensemble with her blonde bun and black purse visible.

In a second photo, Kit faced forward with two friends in chic, colorful ensembles beside her.

Kit also shared a cloudy photo of the city, a delicious plate of food, and her time enjoying dinner and drinks with friends.

In the final photo, Kit proved her exercise routine has been paying off as she posed in a bra and gray sweats and showed off her toned abs.

Kit scrunched up her face and puckered her lips while letting her blonde hair hang down to snap a mirror selfie.

Kit captioned the post, “4 your eyes only :).”

