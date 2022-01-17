Kit Keenan claps back at body shamers after sharing pics from indoor surfing

Kit Keenan shows her love of the water. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Body shamers are prevalent on social media, and Kit Keenan was hit by them while keeping it real on her Instagram account.

Keenan, who made her appearance on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, actually left on her own accord when she came to the conclusion that she just wasn’t ready to tie the knot with the then-Bachelor.

In fact, she revealed the following to Matt in person before hometown dates, “I thought I would have the clarity I needed going into hometowns, but hometowns isn’t a ‘figure it out’ sort of situation, it’s a ‘rest of your life’ situation.”

She went on to say, “You deserve someone who is 100% sure of you getting down on one knee tomorrow, and that’s not me.” She owned up to how she was feeling and acted upon those feelings because she knew it was the right choice for her, which showed maturity on her part.

Kit Keenan is no stranger to fame

Moreover, Keenan isn’t new to the limelight, money, or fame, as she comes from an affluent background. Kit’s mom, Cynthia Rowley, is a renowned name in fashion as a designer.

According to her Instagram, it appears that Kit is into surfing, which is where this particular video came into play.

At the top of the video, she states, “I thought the photo was completely banal. It’s about indoor surfing which I had a lot of fun doing and trolls are ruining that.”

By trolls, she means people commenting on her photo of her in a wet suit and body-shaming her, saying you can see her camel toe.

Kindness is key

She is frustrated and even states that she “makes an effort not to fine-tune or edit her photos,” but it is starting to sway her confidence in this instance because so many people keep adding comments, making her feel self-conscious about it.

As she talks through the situation, she ends the video by advising people to “Grow up. Get over it. If you don’t like the photo, and it makes you uncomfortable, keep scrolling and think twice about commenting negative things on people’s bodies on this app because it’s damaging.”

While Kit Keenan knows her self-worth and is confident in the way she looks, she shows her viewers that words can still hurt and make you rethink yourself, how you look, or what you do because of it.

