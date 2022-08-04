Kirk Bryant reflects on ‘crazy ride’ after The Bachelorette elimination 

Kirk Bryant went home on the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Kirk Bryant’s journey came to an end on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Kirk was one of the men in Gabby Windey’s group.

Gabby ultimately concluded that Kirk wasn’t the one.

Despite not finding love on The Bachelorette, Kirk still reflected on his journey fondly.

Kirk took to Instagram to address his elimination.

Sharing photos from his time on the show, Kirk had kind words for Gabby, Rachel, and the men he befriended in the house.

Kirk Bryant thankful for his experience on The Bachelorette

Kirk Bryant took to Instagram to share photos from his time on The Bachelorette along with a thoughtful caption.

In the opening photo, Kirk shared a still from when he greeted Gabby and Rachel on opening night. The second photo featured Kirk accepting a rose from Rachel Recchia, despite eventually pursuing Gabby Windey exclusively.

The final image in the post featured Kirk wearing braces and casts for a previous photoshoot group date.

Kirk captioned the post, “ If you don’t read anything further just read this: No matter the hardships or struggles going on, God is good, He has a plan for you and a purpose for your life!

Kirk continued, “It’s been a crazy ride these last few weeks and I’m so thankful for the chance to get to know two amazing women @gabby.windey and @pilot.rachel . Made some lifelong friendships with the boys and the producers while traveling to some unreal places 👀. Don’t need a 🌹, all I need is a 🌵because it’s finally football time in Texas!! #WreckEm #TexasForever.”

Who else did Gabby Windey send home?

Another man from Gabby’s group was sent home during the latest rose ceremony: Quincey Williams.

Quincey and Gabby didn’t have much time to strike up a connection, and Gabby decided her relationships with others were stronger.

On the other hand, Rachel had a more dramatic elimination as she sent Hayden Markowitz home.

Hayden was exposed after fellow constant Meatball informed Rachel of his disparaging comments.

On top of saying he didn’t trust Rachel and Gabby, Hayden also compared them to his ex, questioned their marriage material, and called them out of their name.

Rachel confronted Hayden and sent him packing. During the rose ceremony, Rachel also let go of Jordan Helman.

Time will tell if any of the recently eliminated men make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.