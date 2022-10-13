Kira Mengistu teases fellow Harvard alumni Romeo Alexander and Bennett Jordan 

Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: ABC

Kira Mengistu teased the characteristics of the controversial Harvard alumni in The Bachelor franchise.

The latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 saw Kira make a surprise return to the island.

She initially wanted to rekindle with Jacob Rapini but ended up leaving with fellow Harvard alum Romeo Alexander, with whom she had a previous history before the show.

Before exiting the island with Kira, Romeo had several ups and downs during his short time on the beach.

He struggled to communicate and navigate an uncomfortable love triangle with Jill Chin and Kira and also attempted to pursue Brittany Galvin and Hailey Malles.

While many women shut down Romeo’s pursuits, Kira decided to give Romeo another chance; however, that didn’t stop her from poking some fun at him and Bachelor Nation star Bennett Jordan on social media.

Romeo Alexander reacts to Kira Mengistu’s tweet

Kira took to Twitter to share side-by-side images of herself, Bennett Jordan, and Romeo Alexander.

Besides all appearing in The Bachelor franchise, the three also have Harvard in common.

Kira teased herself, Bennett, and Romeo in a tweet that read, “Proud that Harvard produces the most mature and unproblematic contestants in the franchise.”

The irony in Kira’s tweet comes from the fact that all three Bachelor Nation stars caused their fair share of problems within the franchise.

Bennett was a polarizing figure on The Bachelorette Season 16 and had beef with costar Noah Erb, who Bennett felt was too young and immature for a committed relationship.

Bennett was ultimately sent home by Tayshia Adams during a two-on-one with Noah, but he later returned to the show for one last attempt at a relationship with Tayshia.

She turned him down a second time, choosing to pursue her stronger connections.

As BIP viewers know, Kira and Romeo were at the root of drama in paradise, and after being at odds, they managed to reconcile and leave the island together.

Romeo agreed with Kira’s tweet about the Harvard contestants, sharing the tweet to his Instagram Story and adding, “No cap,” with a graduation cap emoji.

Kira Mengistu suggests she carried the first half of Bachelor in Paradise

Kira has been one of the more active tweeters as Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs. She continues to prove she’s unafraid to speak her mind.

In another recent tweet, Kira gave herself major credit for keeping Bachelor in Paradise interesting.

She tweeted, “Thank you all for your concern. My back has since recovered from carrying the first half of the season.”

Some fans agreed with Kira’s confident tweet, expressing that she did a “public service to all women” by getting Romeo off the beach.

