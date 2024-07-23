Kim Zolciak says Kenya Moore’s firing was ‘the best thing that could ever happen’ to RHOA

While cast members like Drew Sidora believe that Kenya Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a mistake, one former cast member thinks it’s for the best.

Kim Zolciak, an original star of the hit reality series, is opening up about Kenya’s controversial departure.

There was no love lost between the two because they went toe-to-toe countless times on-screen during their time together on the show.

While details surrounding Kenya’s exit are still murky, Kim characterizes the decision as “the best thing that could ever happen to that show.”

Kim made the stunning admission in an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast while promoting MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kim believes Kenya is “heavily flawed” and no longer an appropriate cast member to have on the show.

Kim Zolciak calls Kenya Moore out

“You meet people, and you have relationships with people, and you get angry, or you get frustrated, but when you’re just, I think the core of who you are or your character is heavily flawed, I think that’s a great decision, to be honest,” she explained.

Just a few months ago, it seemed like RHOA was about to stage a return to form with a cast headlined by Porsha Williams and Kenya.

The former enemies had actively worked on their relationship, and the show seemed to be moving in the right direction.

That all came crashing down midway through filming when Kenya was suspended from filming after alleged revenge porn against new star Brittany Eady.

That suspension turned into a permanent exit, with Kenya taking to social media to confirm her exit but denying allegations of revenge porn.

The controversy put the series’ future in doubt because producers were trying to undo the mess caused by the unwatchable RHOA Season 15.

Will Kenya Moore’s completed RHOA scenes air?

At this point, it’s impossible to tell whether any of Kenya’s scenes will air, so we can only wait until the season premiere to find out whether the show can bounce back.

There were many rumors that Kim would be staging a comeback, but it seems that she has yet to film anything for Season 16.

She’s focusing on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, which premieres on MTV tonight at 9/8c.

The series puts a bunch of celebrities together in a lavish house for two weeks, and there’s typically plenty of drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.