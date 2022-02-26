Kim Zolciak-Biermann defends daughters against internet bullies over plastic surgery claims

Kim Zolciak-Biermann denies her daughters have had any plastic surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has spent most of her career dodging speculation about plastic surgery. Now her two oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, are finding themselves in the same position.

A photo posted by Kim of her girls at the Super Bowl has the mom on the defense, as fans have been commenting on the girls’ ever changing looks.

What are people saying about the famous sisters that has Kim so heated?

Fans are wondering if the Biermann sisters have gone under the knife

Some followers were quick to criticize Brielle and Ariana after Kim posted a photo of her girls during the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this month. Fans criticized how thin the girls were, and accused them of having plastic surgery.

Kim went into mama bear mode and snapped back at the “computer bullies.” She posted, “Wow, I can’t even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!! Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid a** comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!”

She admitted, “My daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!”

In response to the claims that Brielle and Ariana are too thin, the protective mom says, “Ariana has worked her a** off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn’t chew food for months SO clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that’s [absurd]!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!,” she added, defending her girls.

She ended her response by saying, “So next time you want to write a nasty rude comment….. take a deep breath and remember what you give out in this world you get back double! It’s simply a boomerang effect. Sending love and light to you all! It’s obvious some of you need it.”

Kim has never shied away from altering her appearance

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Don’t Be Tardy star has openly admitted to having work done in the past. She revealed that she had work done on her lips, had a tummy tuck, and has been getting botox since her younger years.

The first season of RHOA featured Kim wearing wigs, and she said she preferred wigs because they are easier and faster to style.

Brielle shared an image of herself, Ariana, and their mother on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special.” This led followers to believe the sisters had also gone under the knife. But mom Kim has cleared this rumor up once and for all.

Don’t Be Tardy for the Party has been canceled on Bravo after eight seasons.