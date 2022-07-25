Kim Richards cried over RHOBH drama between sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards

RHOBH Kim Richards said she cried over drama between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Richards cried over the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama between sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

The mid-season trailer just aired, and it was mostly focused on allegedly awful things Kathy had said about her younger sister Kyle in a fit of rage.

Allegedly, the two sisters haven’t spoken since the incident in Aspen while on a cast trip.

Kim and Kyle’s older sister, Kathy Hilton joined the show last year as “a friend of.” It was a big win for Bravo! Her funny one-liners and quirkiness made Kathy an instant fan favorite.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kim said she supported Kathy joining the show last year. But she had some apprehensions about Hilton going back for a second season, saying “I wasn’t sure about it. And now I’ve heard it hasn’t gone so well.”

In the Bravo world, a Housewives’ second season can be a difficult one, as some castmates may try to expose whatever skeleton they might have in their closet.

Kim is not excited that Kathy Hilton is back for a second season on RHOBH

In the interview, Kim spontaneously said she is not excited that Kathy Hilton is back on the show. She took it back laughing, saying she saw the trailers and is sad her sisters are fighting. She said, “To hear that they are not doing well, it hurts me, it brings back memories of myself.”

She knows what it’s like to fight with her sister on television. Richards had a massive falling out with her baby sister and co-star Kyle Richards in the finale episode of season one when Kyle exposed her as an alcoholic.

Their rocky relationship was portrayed on the show as well as Kim’s difficult sobriety journey. She exited the show in Season 5, but went on to make appearances in later seasons.

The former Housewife said, “I want us all to love each other. You can’t force things, but I want us all to be wonderful.”

Kim Richards also revealed that she hasn’t seen the show but is feeling hurt for Kathy. She saw a trailer where Kathy is about to enter a store and some of the ladies inside say to lock the door.

When asked if she was taking sides, Kim said she loves both her sisters. However, she explained, that during her time on the show, she learned to not speak when she is angry or scared. She has learned to “walk away and come back fresh.”

Kim might be the middle sister, but she is trying not to get caught in the middle of her sisters’ drama. Nonetheless, after a lot of hearsay, she sent both her sisters a text message saying, “I love you.” She then sent them guidelines from their late mother on how to get along.

Kim is open to coming back to the RHOBH but has some demands for Bravo

RHOBH might get to see sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards, and Kyle Richards as castmates on the RHOBH at some point.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

When asked if there is a chance of viewers’ dreams coming true and seeing all three sisters on the show, Kim said they do have fun and they laugh together.

Kim said she would “never say never to not coming back.” Although Bravo has been patient with her, she felt she didn’t have their support towards the end of her last season on the show as a full-time cast.

To come back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she would have to feel the same kind of energy from Bravo when they first came to her for season one. At that time, she really felt seen, wanted, respected, and appreciated by them.

Kim hopes her sisters can come together again and stop fighting as they have important events coming up such as the wedding of two of their daughters. She said life is very precious and we should all value the time we have with each other.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.