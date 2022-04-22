Kim Kardashian’s joke about Tristan Thompson and all his ‘side pieces’ was cut from SNL

Kim Kardashian wrote a joke about Tristan Thompson’s many affairs for SNL, but the joke was ultimately cut from her monologue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

In the second episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kim Kardashian as she prepared for the night she hosted Saturday Night Live back in October 2021.

The socialite talked about the long hours she spent on set for pre-recorded scenes, the short amount of time for wardrobe and hair changes, and made sure to get feedback on the jokes she prepared for her monologue.

While preparing her jokes for the show, Kim paid comedian Amy Schumer a visit to get her feedback. As Kim told Amy some of the jokes she had written, viewers were surprised to see a funny quip Kim wrote about her little sister Khloe.

Kim Kardashian joked about Tristan and ‘all of his side pieces’

Kim’s monologue featured many scathing and/or questionable jokes, such as jokes about Kris’s boyfriend Corey, a jab at Kanye West, and even a few lines about O.J. Simpson. Although she mentioned her sister, there was one joke that got removed from the monologue.

While chatting with Amy Schumer, Kim read a joke about her sister Khloe that she had initially planned on saying in her monologue.

The joke was, “Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Although the joke didn’t make it to the SNL episode as planned, it still got a chuckle from Amy and viewers alike as they watched.

Fortunately, Khloe seems to be moving on from her relationship with Tristan and looking forward to bigger and better things.

But one question still remains: Just how many times did Tristan cheat on her?

All the times Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian

InTouch Weekly reports that Tristan and Khloe got together in 2016. Their daughter True was born in April 2018, just a short time later.

However, Tristan cheated on Khloe during the ninth month of her pregnancy. Khloe made a joke about wanting to beat him up for it in the first episode of The Kardashians but cited her nails being done for the reason she held back because she wanted a nice set of nails in delivery. Fans noted he looked guilty throughout the whole first episode.

After his first known affair, the couple gave it another shot. Not long after, Tristan was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordan Woods. Not even a year after Tristan’s first affair, the couple decided to split.

The story doesn’t end there, though. The two tried a third time to reconcile their relationship which shortly ended when Tristan began seeing Maralee Nichols at the same time. Marlee and Tristan now share a baby boy.

Tristan has publicly apologized for the times that he hurt Khloe, but Khloe has said that dealing with the affair and the end of their relationship is still difficult.

However, Khloe is reportedly starting to slowly date again and seems to be in a good place without him.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.